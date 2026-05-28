Nigeria: Govt, EU, Partners Launch Nationwide 'Choose Milk' Campaign to Tackle Nutrition Gap

... As experts warn against confusion between real milk and dairy creamers

Stakeholders in health, nutrition, and agriculture have called for urgent public enlightenment on dairy consumption as the Federal Government, in collaboration with international partners, officially launched the nationwide "Choose Milk Campaign" aimed at improving nutrition awareness and promoting informed dietary choices among Nigerian households.

The campaign, unveiled at the Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, brought together senior officials from the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Ministry of Livestock Development, development partners including the European Union and the Danish Dairy Board, as well as regulators such as the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Also in attendance were healthcare professionals, nutrition experts, media personalities and influencers, including actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele and paediatrician Dr. Ayodele Renner.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The initiative seeks to address what stakeholders described as widespread public misunderstanding between real dairy milk and non-dairy creamers in the Nigerian market.

Speaking at the launch, Senior Project Manager of the Danish Dairy Board, Mr. Lars Jensen, said the campaign was designed to bridge knowledge gaps and promote healthier consumer choices.

"Not all products marketed within the dairy category deliver the same nutritional value," Jensen said.

"Creamers do not offer the key nutrients found in dairy milk. This campaign is about clarity, transparency and better health outcomes."

He added that the initiative would extend to schools, communities and grassroots nutrition advocacy programmes nationwide.

In her remarks, the Danish Consul General to Nigeria, Ms. Jette Bjerrum, stressed that collaboration remained central to improving nutrition outcomes.

"Sustainable progress in nutrition education and dairy development can only be achieved through strong partnerships between governments, healthcare institutions, development organisations and responsible industry stakeholders," she said.

The Honourable Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, in a video message, described the campaign as timely and aligned with government's food security and nutrition agenda.

"This 'Choose Milk' campaign strongly aligns with our objectives to improve national nutrition, promote sustainable dairy consumption and strengthen the local dairy value chain," he said. "By encouraging Nigerians to prioritise dairy milk, we are taking a significant step towards building a healthier and more food-secure nation."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Nutrition By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Representing the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Director of Food and Drugs Services, Mrs. Olufowobi-Yusuf Adeola, said the campaign would help close Nigeria's nutrition literacy gap.

"Nutrition remains one of the most important public health priorities for sustainable development. People must understand what to consume, why it matters and how it contributes to their health and well-being," she said.

She added: "Campaigns like this help bridge the nutrition literacy gap by empowering consumers with accurate information to make informed dietary choices for themselves and their families."

The Deputy Director of Nutrition at SON, Mrs. Victoria Nsofor, also emphasised the importance of regulatory clarity in food labelling and consumer protection, noting that misinformation in the dairy space had contributed to poor dietary decisions in some households.

The organisers said the Choose Milk Campaign will run for three years and will be implemented through nationwide media advocacy, school-based education programmes, community outreach, and digital engagement strategies.

According to stakeholders, the ultimate goal is to ensure Nigerians are better informed about authentic dairy nutrition, leading to improved health outcomes, stronger families and a more resilient food system.