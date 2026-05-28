Nigeria: NDC Adopts Direct Primaries for State Assembly Elections

ABUJA -- The National Working Committee, NWC, of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, has adopted the report of its screening committee and approved direct primaries for State Assembly positions ahead of the party's forthcoming primaries.

The decision was reached after what the party described as "extensive deliberations" involving the National Working Committee, the Selection Committee, and other critical stakeholders.

In a statement signed by the party's National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, the party said the meeting was attended by the National Chairman, Moses Cleopas, presidential aspirant Peter Obi, and other senior officials.

According to the statement, the screening committee, chaired by former Ebonyi State Governor, Sam Egwu, submitted its report after nearly one week of screening aspirants across the country.

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"The NDC commends the Screening Committee for its diligence, professionalism, and sacrifice throughout the rigorous screening process, which lasted nearly one week and involved an overwhelming number of aspirants across the country," the statement read.

The party disclosed that all aspirants who purchased Expression of Interest forms would be allowed to participate in the primaries within their constituencies, citing limited time and consultations with stakeholders.

It explained that successful aspirants would subsequently proceed to the party's national secretariat for documentation, payment of nomination fees, and completion of nomination formalities.

The statement added: "The party has also constituted and deployed primary election teams made up of senior officials and experienced party administrators to all states of the federation to oversee and conduct the exercise in collaboration with local stakeholders and party leaders.

"In line with party guidelines, primaries for State Assembly positions shall be conducted through direct primaries at the constituency level, while affirmations and primaries for House of Representatives, Senate, governorship, and presidential positions shall take place at the various local government headquarters.

"Final results from the exercises will be announced at the party's National Secretariat by the Selection Committee and the National Executive Committee."

The NDC encouraged consensus arrangements among aspirants where possible "in the overall interest of party unity, stability, and democratic consolidation."

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The party also warned against violence, intimidation, threats, and disorderly conduct during the primaries, stressing that disciplinary measures would be taken against anyone found undermining the credibility and peaceful conduct of the exercise.

It further announced plans to inaugurate an appeal panel to address complaints and grievances arising from the primaries.

The statement acknowledged that the party was operating under significant time constraints, making it impossible to fully deploy its proposed electronic voting and collation system for the primaries.

However, the leadership assured members that future primaries would be fully digitised.