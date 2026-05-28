Nigeria: Tinubu Fulfilling Covenant With Nigerians - APC Scribe

OSOGBO -- The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr Ajibola Basiru, has said President Bola Tinubu is working tirelessly to fulfil his covenant with Nigerians in line with the teachings of Eid-el-Kabir.

Speaking with journalists after observing the two raka'ah prayer at the Freedom Park Prayer Ground in Osogbo, Basiru said President Tinubu remains committed to making Nigeria great again.

He explained that the Eid-el-Kabir celebration symbolises fulfilment of covenant, as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail, before Allah replaced him with a ram.

According to him, President Tinubu is equally striving to fulfil the promises made to Nigerians.

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"We urge Nigerians to continue to support the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Just as he said a few days ago, we know these are challenging times and, of course, the President is doing all within his capacity to ensure that we are elevated, economic issues are resolved, security challenges are tackled, the youth are gainfully employed, and children of the poor are educated," he said.

"So, we want to implore Nigerians to continue to support the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and continue to pray for the success of our country."

Speaking on the crisis within the APC following the conduct of its primary elections across the country, Basiru said the party has a strong conflict resolution mechanism capable of addressing disputes arising from the exercise.

"I think there is always a peaceful resolution mechanism, both before and after primary elections, so we believe the party will put in place measures to ensure that all disputes are resolved.

"We also want those who won the elections to have a sense of togetherness and carry along those who were not successful. The leaders must also create a level playing ground for people to practise politics with equity, justice, and fairness," he added.