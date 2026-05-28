Nairobi — The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has opposed a reported proposal by the United States to establish an Ebola treatment centre in Kenya, stressing that such facilities should be located closer to outbreak epicentres, rather than in countries without active cases.

LSK President Charles Kanjama said Kenya should adopt robust public health safeguards, arguing that hosting an Ebola treatment facility for foreign patients would expose the country to unnecessary health ris

"We equally want to see the Kenya government take robust measures to avoid cases of Ebola from entering Kenya. That includes declining the request by the US Government to set up an Ebola Treatment Centre in Kenya where Ebola patients from other countries will be flown in," Kanjama said.

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While acknowledging the need for compassion and medical support for Ebola patients, Kanjama maintained that treatment centres and isolation protocols should be established closer to the source of infections.

"Since all Ebola patients deserve access to the highest standard of medical care, and we owe them human solidarity even as we protect the healthy population, public health dictates require that the medical treatment facility and treatment isolation protocols be set up near the common epicentre of the infection," he said.

According to the LSK president, the most appropriate locations for such facilities would be Eastern Congo or Western Uganda, regions he described as closer to the outbreak epicentre.

Kanjama's remarks come amid growing concern over disease preparedness and regional health security as countries strengthen surveillance and containment measures against cross-border transmission of infectious diseases.

The LSK chief stressed the need for Kenya to balance humanitarian responsibility with the protection of public health, saying efforts to care for Ebola patients should not compromise the safety of the wider population.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has said any agreement between Kenya and foreign nations involving the handling of Ebola-exposed individuals must strictly comply with Kenyan law and public health regulations.

Duale's remarks come amid reports that the United States could consider sending Americans exposed to the Ebola virus to Kenya for observation or treatment, triggering public concern over the country's preparedness and health security measures.

"Kenya's health and immigration protocols cannot be bypassed under any bilateral or international arrangement, adding that the government remains committed to safeguarding public health while cooperating with global partners," he stated.

the Health CS emphasized that Kenya's sovereignty, immigration procedures, and public health safeguards cannot be bypassed under any international cooperation framework.

"The government remains committed to protecting the health and safety of Kenyans while also maintaining constructive partnerships with the international community in responding to global health emergencies."

Duale noted that Kenya has established public health protocols that guide the management of infectious diseases, including screening, quarantine procedures, disease surveillance, and emergency response mechanisms.

According to the CS, any foreign nationals entering the country under health-related arrangements would have to undergo the legally required approval processes involving multiple government agencies, including health, immigration, and national security authorities.

He stressed that no country can independently transfer Ebola-exposed individuals into Kenya without adherence to local laws and internationally accepted health procedures.

The CS further reiterated that the Ministry of Health remains vigilant and continues to strengthen the country's disease preparedness systems to prevent potential outbreaks.

The reports sparked widespread concern among Kenyans online, with many questioning whether the country has adequate facilities and preparedness to safely manage Ebola-related cases without exposing the public to unnecessary risk.

Ebola is a severe and often fatal viral disease that spreads through direct contact with infected bodily fluids, contaminated surfaces, or infected animals. Outbreaks have historically posed major public health challenges in several African countries.

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Although Kenya has previously enhanced surveillance systems at airports and border points due to regional outbreaks, fears remain over the risks associated with handling exposed individuals from abroad.

Health experts have consistently warned that strict containment measures, rapid response systems, and public transparency are critical in preventing transmission.

Kenya has long partnered with international health agencies and foreign governments in responding to disease outbreaks and humanitarian emergencies across the region.

However, Duale maintained that such cooperation must always prioritize the interests, safety, and legal framework of the Kenyan people.

The CS said the government will continue engaging relevant stakeholders and communicating transparently with the public regarding any health-related international arrangements.