Kenya: Rubio, Ruto Discuss Ebola Response As U.S. Commits Sh1.7 Billion for Kenya Preparedness

VOA
(file photo).
29 May 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday held talks with President William Ruto on the ongoing Ebola outbreak and coordinated response efforts between Kenya and the United States.

According to a statement attributed to State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott, the two leaders discussed measures aimed at strengthening Kenya's health preparedness and securing critical medical supplies amid growing regional concern over the Ebola outbreak centred in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The United States government announced plans to commit an additional $13.5 million (approximately Sh1.7 billion) toward Kenya's Ebola preparedness efforts.

Washington also said it has already committed $112 million in bilateral assistance to support the wider regional Ebola response across East Africa.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The Secretary and President Ruto discussed coordinated efforts to secure vital medical supplies for Kenya and ensure the strength and preparedness of Kenya's health system," the statement said.

The conversation comes amid heightened collaboration between Nairobi and Washington on public health preparedness, including reports of a U.S.-backed Ebola quarantine and monitoring facility being established in Laikipia County for Americans exposed to the virus.

The two leaders agreed to maintain close coordination as the situation evolves and reaffirmed the importance of the longstanding U.S.-Kenya health partnership in responding to public health emergencies.

"The United States' highest priority remains protecting the health and security of the American people by working to prevent the Ebola outbreak from reaching our shores," the statement added.

Kenya has intensified surveillance and preparedness measures following increased cross-border concerns linked to the outbreak in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.