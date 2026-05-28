Liberia: U.S. Hands Over Motorcycles, Internet Equipment to Boost Liberia's Anti-Drug Fight

MONROVIA - The United States government has handed over 15 motorcycles and internet communications equipment to the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) in a renewed effort to strengthen Liberia's fight against drug trafficking and transnational organized crime.

The equipment was formally presented during a ceremony held at the LDEA Headquarters on May 21 by U.S. Embassy Chargé d'Affaires a.i. Joseph Zadrozny. According to a press release from the U.S. Embassy, the items were procured through funding from the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), working in partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

The handover comes amid growing regional concern over drug trafficking networks operating across West Africa, which international partners say continue to threaten public safety, governance, and regional stability.

Speaking at the ceremony, Zadrozny described Liberia's counternarcotics efforts as part of a broader shared security priority between Monrovia and Washington.

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"The fight against drug trafficking and transnational organized crime is not just a Liberian priority; it is a shared American priority," Zadrozny said. "Drug trafficking networks that exploit West Africa as a transit corridor threaten both our nations. Your work here safeguards Liberian communities from the corrosive effects of the drug trade and makes you a stronger partner with the United States."

According to the Embassy, the motorcycles and communications equipment are expected to improve the LDEA's mobility and operational reach, enabling officers to respond more effectively to counternarcotics operations across the country.

The United States also highlighted its long-term investment in Liberia's security and justice sector, noting that since 2005, INL has programmed more than US$150 million to support civilian security and justice initiatives in Liberia. Beginning in 2013, the agency helped facilitate reforms within the LDEA through training, mentoring, and equipment support.

Although large-scale INL law enforcement programs concluded in December 2023, Zadrozny said the U.S. government remains engaged through targeted assistance programs and regional training opportunities.

"While INL's large-scale law enforcement programs concluded in December 2023, our commitment to Liberia's security sector has not wavered," he said. "We continue to support the LDEA and other agencies through targeted assistance, including counternarcotics programs, mentoring, and access to regional and international training opportunities."

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The Chargé d'Affaires also praised Deputy Commissioner of Police and LDEA Officer-in-Charge Fitzgerald T.M. Biago for what he described as years of partnership with INL and dedication to professionalism within Liberian law enforcement.

Among officials attending the ceremony were Justice Minister Cllr. Oswald Tweh, Deputy Officer-in-Charge for Administration and Investigation Ernest T. Tarpeh, Deputy Officer-in-Charge for Operations ACP Patrick B. Kormaz, and officers from several LDEA units.

The U.S. Embassy said the donation reflects the "enduring friendship" between Liberia and the United States, built on shared values and mutual security interests.