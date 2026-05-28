Liberia Outlines Priorities At UN Security Council

28 May 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Lincoln G. Peters

United States, New York, May 27, 2026 - Liberia's Foreign Minister Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti has announced at the United Nations Security Council that Liberia will champion multilateralism, amplify Africa's voice, and advocate for reform of the global peace architecture during its tenure.

Addressing the Security Council's 10,159th meeting on the theme "Upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and strengthening the UN-centered international system," Minister Nyanti emphasized that Liberia's return to the Council after more than 60 years underscores both its founding role at the UN and its renewed commitment to global peace.

"Liberia's vision for its tenure on the Security Council is to amplify Africa's voice, strengthen ECOWAS representation, and promote collaborative solutions to the continent's challenges. Liberia will push for multilateralism, Africa's voice, and reform of global peace architecture," Minister Nyanti declared.

She stressed that conflicts in Africa are complex and interconnected, requiring responses that address root causes through dialogue, diplomacy, and inclusive governance.

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Minister Nyanti outlined Liberia's thematic priorities for its 2026-2027 term: the nexus between climate, natural resources, and conflict; women, peace, and security; youth, peace, and security; and reform of the Security Council and peacekeeping operations.

Calling for structural reform, she asserted that the current Council system is inequitable. "A permanent seat for Africa is not a gift; it's about equity. The current structure is not equitable when non-permanent members, who represent a significant portion of the world's population, do not have an equal voice," Nyanti said. She urged reconsideration of veto power and decision-making mechanisms to reflect post-World War II realities.

On the Middle East, Nyanti reaffirmed Liberia's support for a negotiated two-state solution consistent with Security Council resolutions, emphasizing that security without political legitimacy cannot endure.

Nyanti, who served nearly two decades in senior UN roles before becoming Foreign Minister, described Liberia's election to the Council with 181 votes as a diplomatic milestone that positions the country "at the global table where decisions that affect peace and security are made."

Drawing from Liberia's civil war experience, she told the Council, "Silencing guns matters, but peace does not come from the silence of guns alone. It comes from choices--choices made early, deliberately, and sustained over time."

She concluded by pledging that Liberia will serve with integrity, principle, and a strong commitment to global peace, urging member states to move beyond crisis management toward sustained political choices that deliver lasting peace.

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