Nigeria: Eid-El-Kabir - Tinubu Urges Tolerance, Unity Among Nigerians

press release

President Tinubu said the Eid-el-Kabir remains a profound reminder of obedience, sacrifice, love for humanity and total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim.

President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians to use the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir to deepen the values of tolerance, generosity, and peaceful co-existence.

He spoke after performing the congregational prayers at Dodan Barracks in Lagos on Wednesday, urging citizens to shun ethnic divisions and all forms of hatred that undermine national unity.

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The Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, former Governor Babatunde Fashola, Oba of Lagos Rilwan Akiolu, Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, and other dignitaries joined the President at the event.

President Tinubu said the sacred occasion remains a profound reminder of obedience, sacrifice, love for humanity and total submission to the will of the Almighty Allah, as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim.

"We thank Almighty Allah for making us witness another year of Eid-el-Kabir. We thank Him for His mercy, and we must learn from this season's lessons, namely, showing love to one another. No discrimination, no ethnicity, no hatred; we should share love and be generous to one another in a way that reflects the values of our country and humanity.

"It is essential that we should be very tolerant and obedient to the wishes of Allah and the rule of law, which must guide our society," the president said.

He emphasised that Nigeria's strength lies in its diversity and common humanity, noting that no ethnic, religious or political difference should outweigh the collective aspiration for peace, progress and national development.

The president urged citizens to reflect on the enduring lessons of the season by showing kindness to one another, supporting the less privileged, and placing greater value on the sanctity of human life, noting that banditry has no place in the holy books.

"Nowhere in the holy teachings does it say you should engage in banditry or take a human life. The sacrifice we speak of, even from the beginning of life, where we take these lessons, teaches us that a child was replaced with an animal. That is the value placed on human life," the president said.

In his sermon, the Grand Chief Imam of Lagos State, Sheikh Sulaimon Abou-Nolla, emphasised the need for Muslims to fear Allah and promote unity, generosity, and sacrifice in line with the teachings of the Holy Book. He prayed for the president's continued good health and wisdom, and commended the sacrifices of Nigeria's past leaders who helped build a united nation.

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Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

May 27, 2026