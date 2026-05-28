Nigeria: Abia APC Guber Candidate Seeks Justice for Beheaded Nursing Student

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the victim's decapitated body was discovered on Thursday evening in her hostel room in the Umulogho Community within the Obowo Local Government Area of the state.

The 2027 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Eric Opah, has asked security agencies to prosecute those who raped and beheaded Wendy Achumba, a female nursing student in Imo State.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the victim's decapitated body was discovered on Thursday evening in her hostel room in the Umulogho Community within the Obowo Local Government Area of the state.

The victim, who hailed from Abia State, was a student of the College of Nursing Sciences in Umuadara village, in the Umulogho Community of Obowo council area of Imo State.

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She was said to have completed her midwifery programme and was undergoing post-basic training at the institution.

This newspaper also reported that two men now arrested for allegedly murdering the nursing student have confessed to the crime.

'Deep sadness'

In a statement by the spokesperson of his campaign organisation, Eric Ikwuagwu, on Tuesday, Mr Opah expressed "deep sadness" over the tragic murder of the 21-year-old nursing student.

The APC candidate described the incident as "painful, heartbreaking, and unfortunate," noting that the loss of such a young life with great promise was a tragedy not only to the family but to the entire society.

The politician said he "deeply feels" the pain and grief of Late Achumba's parents, praying to God to comfort the family and grant them the strength and fortitude to bear the painful loss.

Mr Opah commended the Nigeria Police Force and all those involved in the swift arrest of the suspected killers.

He advised students and all Nigerians to remain vigilant in their surroundings and promptly report suspicious movements and criminal activities to law enforcement agencies for action.