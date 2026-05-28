Nigeria: Ekiti - INEC Enlists Media Against Fake News, Says Poll Critical to 2027 Credibility

Ado Ekiti — The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called on journalists and media organisations to join forces with it to protect the integrity of the electoral process through factual, balanced and responsible reporting.

INEC warned that misinformation, fake election results and inflammatory online content remained major threats to peaceful and credible elections, stressing that the conduct of the media during the Ekiti governorship poll would significantly shape public confidence in the 2027 general election.

Speaking at a Media Stakeholders' Forum held in Ado-Ekiti, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna, described the Ekiti election as a strategic test case for Nigeria's democracy.

"The June 20 governorship election is not just about Ekiti State; it is a critical rehearsal for the 2027 general elections," Haruna said.

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He noted that 13 political parties would participate in the poll across the state's 16 local government areas, 117 wards and 2,445 polling units.

Haruna disclosed that INEC had concluded major preparations for the election, including distribution plans for sensitive materials, recruitment and training of ad hoc personnel, voter education campaigns and security coordination through the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES).

He further assured stakeholders that the commission would deploy the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) to strengthen transparency, credibility and public trust in the electoral process.

The INEC commissioner, however, expressed concern over the growing spread of disinformation, manipulated content and fake election reports capable of creating panic and undermining democratic stability.

According to him, misleading social media narratives and unverified reports had contributed to tension and distrust during previous elections, hence the need for journalists to intensify fact-checking and verify sensitive election information directly with INEC before publication.

Haruna also decried persistent low voter turnout in the country and urged the media to deepen voter education and civic enlightenment, particularly among youths, women and persons with disabilities.

In his remarks, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Ekiti State, Dr. Bunmi Omoseyindemi, warned against the circulation of manipulated videos, sensational headlines and false reports capable of heating up the polity.

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He appealed to political parties, candidates and their supporters to avoid hate speech, inciting rhetoric and actions that could threaten the peaceful conduct of the election.

Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ekiti State Council, Kayode Babatuyi, reaffirmed the commitment of journalists in the state to ethical journalism and responsible election coverage.

Babatuyi disclosed that the NUJ had established an online chapel aimed at regulating digital media practitioners and promoting accountability among online publishers in the state.