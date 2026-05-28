Nigeria: Funfare As Ogun Free Trade Zone Celebrates 2026 Children's Day

Abeokuta — The Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone (OGFTZ), in partnership with Zone Enterprises, commemorated the 2026 Children's Day Celebration with a colorful and engaging funfair aimed at promoting education, unity, and youth development within its host communities.

The event brought together educational stakeholders, community leaders, teachers, parents, and students in a vibrant atmosphere filled with excitement, learning, and entertainment.

The initiative reflects the organization's strong belief that education remains a critical pillar for national growth and sustainable community development.

Speaking at the event, the Educational Officer of the Ogun State Ministry of Education and Head of Academics and School Services Ado-Ado/Ota Local Government Education Authority, Mr. Joseph Ibikunle described the program as a commendable initiative that encourages and stimulates academic development among students.

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He applauded OGFTZ for their continuous investment in education and advised students to remain focused on their academic pursuits and avoid distractions capable of hindering their future aspirations.

Representing the host community monarchs, Oba Nosiru Teslim, the Olodan of Odan Abuja, appreciated the management of OGFTZ and Zone Enterprises for their consistent support and commitment to the wellbeing of the host communities.

He noted that the initiative demonstrates genuine concern for the future of the younger generation and urged students to take their education seriously, emphasizing that no legacy is greater than education.

Representing OGFTZ top management, Ms. Yuan Guo the Admin Manager of China-Africa Investment FZC, stated that the initiative reflects the company's unwavering commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility.

According to her, empowering young people through education remains one of the organization's core priorities.

She noted that children remain the most precious treasure and the hope of the future, adding that the company carefully prepared various exciting games, delicious refreshments, and special gifts to ensure every child enjoys a memorable celebration.

She appreciated the support of sponsors, educational stakeholders and reiterated the company's dedication to investing in students as future leaders, innovators, and contributors to national development.

Also speaking at the event, the Public Relations Officer of OGFTZ, Mr. Tope Anthony, described the celebration as a unique educational and social initiative designed to promote academic excellence and personal growth in a fun-filled atmosphere.

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He stressed that the company remains committed to bridging educational gaps within the host communities through various carefully designed educational support programs aimed at uplifting learning standards and providing every child with opportunities to thrive regardless of background.

As the event came to a close, the smiles and excitement on the faces of the students reflected the profound impact of the initiative.

Beyond the gifts and activities, the celebration renewed hope, inspired dreams, and reaffirmed the importance of investing in the future generation.