Nigeria: Oyetola, Others to Discuss Green Ports, Dockworkers' Welfare At 2026 Scan Day

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, immediate past President-General of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria(MWUN), Adewale Adeyanju, and President of the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping (NCS), Aminu Umar, among others, will gather at the 2026 Shipping Correspondent Association of Nigeria (SCAN) Dockworkers' Day to discuss sustainable practices and improved welfare standards for dockworkers across Nigerian seaports.

The event organised by SCAN, is scheduled for 4th June at Rockview Hotels, Apapa with the theme: "Green Ports: Sustainable Practices for Dockworkers," which is expected to drive conversations around environmentally responsible port operations, adoption of efficiency-enhancing technologies and the need to improve working conditions for dockworkers.

According to SCAN, the initiative is aimed at aligning Nigeria's port operations with global environmental standards while ensuring dockworkers are not left behind in the transition towards greener and technology-driven maritime systems.

In a joint statement signed by SCAN President, Moses Ebosele, and Chairman of the Organising Committee, Yusuf Babalola, the association said the annual Dockworkers' Day has remained a critical platform for recognising the contribution of dockworkers to the nation's economy.

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The statement noted that the event would also address emerging environmental and operational challenges facing Nigeria's maritime sector.

"SCAN Dockworkers' Day serves as a platform to acknowledge the essential contributions of dockworkers to our economy, while also addressing the urgent need for sustainable practices in our ports," the statement said.

SCAN added that as the global maritime industry continues to evolve, there is an increasing need to equip dockworkers with relevant skills and tools required to adapt to green port initiatives and digital transformation in shipping operations.

Umar is expected to deliver the keynote address at the event, while Adeyanju, who is also Deputy President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, will chair the occasion.

Goodwill messages are also expected from the Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority, the Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Shippers' Council, the Acting Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority, as well as other stakeholders across the maritime value chain.