Nigeria: NADF, Ospre Partner to Provide Early Warning Information for Farmers, Policymakers

The National Agricultural Development Fund, NADF, and the Office for Strategic Preparedness and Resilience, OSPRE, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to deploy an Agricultural Early Warning System that will provide farmers, policymakers, financial institutions and other stakeholders with timely information for planning and responding to threats affecting food production across the country.

In a statement signed by the Head of Communications Unit, Onikepo Babalola, the agreement provides a framework for collaboration between both institutions on the development of a multi-hazard Agricultural Early Warning and Response System designed to support timely intervention in addressing threats to agricultural productivity and food systems.

Speaking during the signing ceremony at the NADF headquarters in Abuja, the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of NADF, Mohammed A. Ibrahim, said the partnership reflects the Fund's commitment to building stronger support systems for farmers and agribusinesses operating within increasingly difficult conditions.

He noted that climate variability, environmental degradation, pest outbreaks and market disruptions continue to pose serious risks to agricultural production and investment in the sector.

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He said: "One of the core pillars of NADF's strategy is emergency response and resilience support for farmers and agricultural communities. This collaboration will help us move from reactive interventions to a more proactive approach in responding to threats affecting food production nationwide."

Director-General of OSPRE, Chris Ngwodo, described the agreement as an important step towards improving coordination on food security and climate resilience.

"Human security is not limited to physical security alone; it also includes food systems, climate shocks, livelihoods and community resilience," he said.

Ngwodo explained that OSPRE, established in line with ECOWAS protocols on early warning and response mechanisms, is mandated to monitor and address threats related to food security, environmental risks and community stability.