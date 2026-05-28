Liberia: 'When Enforcer Turns Violator'

A powerful statement by a U.S-based Liberian good governance advocate Musa V. Willie has quickly become the defining public commentary surrounding the growing controversy involving Civil Service Agency (CSA) Director-General Dr. Josiah F. Joekai Jr. and alleged violations of the country's Code of Conduct.

"I am the chief enforcer of ethical standards at all workplaces; but the laws that govern what I am enforcing don't apply to me when I transgress ethically," Willie posted on social media on Wednesday after what many described as Joekai's ludicrous justification.

For many observers, Willie's statement captures the central contradiction now dominating national debate on how can the head of the very institution responsible for enforcing discipline, neutrality, professionalism, and ethical conduct within the public service be accused of breaching the same standards he is mandated to uphold?

The controversy, now rapidly evolving into a broader governance debate, has triggered renewed scrutiny over the Boakai administration's commitment to accountability, institutional consistency, and equal application of the law -- pillars upon which the Unity Party campaigned ahead of the 2023 elections.

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The crux of the dispute is Joekai's participation in a political gathering associated with the "NIMBO" movement, a pro-Boakai political mobilization effort linked to the President's anticipated 2029 re-election bid.

Photographs and videos showing the CSA boss wearing political-themed regalia at the event ignited immediate criticism from opposition figures, civil society actors, and legal commentators who argue that his actions violated Chapter 5, Section 5.1(a) of Liberia's National Code of Conduct for Public Officials.

The law explicitly restricts presidential appointees from engaging in partisan political activities.

The government, with this incident, is facing its own standards as the irony surrounding the controversy has not been lost on the public.

Since assuming power in 2024, the Boakai administration has repeatedly emphasized good governance, anti-corruption reforms, institutional discipline, and professional neutrality within government institutions.

In the past, several public officials and civil servants perceived to have engaged in partisan activities reportedly faced disciplinary action, including employees at the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) and members of the Executive Protection Service (EPS).

Now critics say the administration faces a defining credibility test.

An ardent follower of Liberian politics, Augustine Dolo, described the matter as "larger than one individual."

"This is now about whether Liberia's governance reforms are genuinely institutional or merely selective," Dolo noted in an interview. "The public is asking a simple question--does the law apply equally to everyone?"

That question has become even sharper because Dr. Joekai is not merely another presidential appointee. He heads the Civil Service Agency -- the institution charged with promoting professionalism, neutrality, discipline, and ethical conduct across the public sector.

"This is equivalent to the referee appearing in the game wearing one team's jersey," another Dolo said.

Joekai's Defense

In a lengthy public response, Dr. Joekai rejected accusations that he violated the law, describing criticisms against him as "misleading," "dishonest," and politically motivated.

The CSA Director-General argued that the comparison between his situation and past disciplinary actions against civil servants was legally flawed because he is a political appointee, not a civil servant.

"Civil service regulations are binding on civil servants, not political appointees," Joekai stated.

He further argued that attending the event on a Sunday did not interfere with his official responsibilities and constituted an exercise of his constitutional rights as a Liberian citizen.

Joekai also denied formal membership in any political party and insisted that supporting candidates based on personal conviction does not amount to partisan political engagement prohibited by law.

The CSA boss framed the attacks against him as part of broader political hostility against individuals associated with President Joseph Boakai's administration.

He further defended his tenure, pointing to ongoing public service reforms, modernization efforts, and institutional restructuring under his leadership.

Konneh Pushes Back

But Senator Amara Konneh of Gbarpolu County -- whose criticism initially sparked the debate -- remains unconvinced.

In a detailed rebuttal, Konneh argued that the Code of Conduct explicitly applies to presidential appointees and leaves little room for interpretation.

"Part V, Section 5.1 of the National Code of Conduct for Public Officials clearly imposes restrictions on all presidential appointees," Konneh stated.

He maintained that wearing political regalia at an event promoting President Boakai's 2029 re-election campaign constituted direct political activity.

"For Liberia to be better, the law must remain supreme over personalities and politics," Konneh asserted.

The Senator further disclosed plans to request that the Senate invite Dr. Joekai to explain his actions and clarify the extent of compliance with the Code of Conduct across government.

Konneh's criticism carries political significance because it touches on an issue that has haunted successive administrations--accusations of hypocrisy and selective enforcement.

The Liberian political landscape has long been marked by cycles of retaliation, patronage politics, and inconsistent application of governance standards.

In his initial criticism, Konneh invoked the country's recurring political culture where officials often support strict legal standards while in opposition but become more flexible once in power.

"Power will eventually end. The real question is, what do you do with it while you have it?" Konneh wrote.

His remarks resonate with many Liberians who remember how political transitions have historically resulted in dismissals, institutional purges, and accusations of political targeting.

Many say one of President Boakai's greatest political promises was to break that cycle by strengthening institutions rather than personalities.

This controversy now threatens to complicate that narrative.

Legal commentators say the dispute may ultimately hinge on interpretation of the Code of Conduct itself.

Opposition figure and lawyer Moriah Yeakula Korkpor insists the law is unambiguous.

"Until a law is amended, repealed, or declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, it remains the law," she stated.

Korkpor argued that because Dr. Joekai is a presidential appointee, his participation in overt political activity directly conflicts with the Code of Conduct.

"Case closed," she declared.

Others, however, argue that the Code of Conduct has historically suffered from inconsistent interpretation and uneven enforcement, creating ambiguity over what constitutes prohibited political activity for appointed officials.

Still, many governance advocates believe the issue extends beyond narrow legal interpretation.

"The real problem is institutional morality," Henry B. Tarr said in a comment on social media. "Even if someone can technically defend the action legally, does it uphold the spirit of neutrality expected from the head of the CSA?"

The controversy arrives at a politically sensitive time for President Boakai's administration.

The government continues to face enormous public expectations regarding economic recovery, anti-corruption reforms, public sector accountability, youth unemployment, and governance restructuring.

International partners and development institutions are also closely monitoring Liberia's institutional reform trajectory.

Observers warn that perceptions of selective accountability could weaken public confidence in reform efforts.

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"If the government appears unwilling to enforce standards consistently against senior insiders, it risks undermining its entire governance credibility," James S. Kolubah posted on social media.

He added that the public has become increasingly skeptical of political double standards.

"Liberians have heard anti-corruption and governance rhetoric from almost every administration since the war," he noted. "The difference now is whether institutions can act independently and consistently."

The controversy also highlights the growing tension between constitutional rights and ethical obligations for public officials.

While political participation remains a constitutional right, governance experts argue that senior state officials often voluntarily accept certain restrictions to preserve public trust and institutional neutrality.

Perhaps the greatest risk arising from the controversy is not legal, but institutional.

The CSA is central to the ongoing public sector reform agenda. It is expected to enforce meritocracy, professionalism, discipline, and neutrality across government institutions.

Critics argue that any perception of partisan conduct at the highest level of the institution could weaken confidence in its impartiality.

"This is about symbolism as much as legality," one civil society advocate observed. "The CSA boss represents the ethical backbone of the public service."

As calls for accountability intensify, the Boakai administration now faces a delicate balancing act: defending loyal officials while preserving public confidence in governance reforms.

For many Liberians, the issue ultimately returns to the analogy raised by Musa V. Willie -- a painful reflection of a governance culture where those entrusted to enforce ethical standards sometimes appear exempt from them.

And in a country still struggling to strengthen public institutions after decades of conflict, political instability, and governance failures, that perception may prove more damaging than the controversy itself.