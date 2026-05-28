Liberia: Faith Akovi Cooper Named Executive Director of Una-Usa, Bringing Refugee Experience to Global Advocacy

A Liberian-born humanitarian leader who once survived the trauma of civil war and displacement has been appointed Executive Director of the United Nations Association of the USA (UNA-USA), marking a significant milestone not only for the global refugee advocacy community, but also for Liberia's growing footprint in international leadership.

The announcement, made Tuesday in Washington, names Faith Akovi Cooper as the next head of the influential American movement that supports the work and ideals of the United Nations.

For Liberia, the appointment resonates beyond symbolism. It reflects the increasingly global role Liberians are playing in diplomacy, humanitarian policy, public health, migration, and international development -- sectors deeply connected to the country's own history of conflict, recovery, and resilience.

UNA-USA, one of the largest grassroots networks advocating for the United Nations in the United States, mobilizes Americans around global cooperation, peacebuilding, sustainable development, human rights, and humanitarian action. The organization works to strengthen public understanding of the UN's role while building support for international engagement at a time when multilateral institutions face mounting political and financial pressure worldwide.

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Faith Akovi Cooper brings more than 20 years of international humanitarian and development experience to the role, with work spanning Africa, Asia, and the Americas.

Most recently, she led national community engagement strategy for the Resettlement, Asylum and Integration unit of the International Rescue Committee, one of the world's leading humanitarian organizations supporting refugees and displaced populations.

Her career has focused on humanitarian assistance, refugee integration, public health policy, and coalition building -- experience that observers say positions her uniquely to lead an organization centered on connecting local communities to global challenges.

"I am honored to lead UNA-USA," Ms. Akovi Cooper said in the announcement. "Building coalitions and working at the intersection of local and global issues has been my life's calling. To advocate for the UN, alongside UNA's dedicated members from coast to coast, is beyond thrilling."

But it is her personal story that gives the appointment particular emotional weight.

Originally from Liberia, Ms. Akovi Cooper and her family fled the country during the civil war and spent more than two years in refugee camps across West Africa. During that period, she experienced firsthand the humanitarian support provided by United Nations agencies and international relief programs.

After resettling in the United States as a teenager, she pursued a path dedicated to humanitarian service and refugee advocacy.

"UNA-USA's mission is deeply personal to me," she said. "The UN helped my family survive, and the U.S. became our home where we recovered, integrated and rebuilt. Advocating for the UN here in the U.S. brings my life full circle."

In many ways, her journey mirrors a broader Liberian story -- one shaped by displacement and survival, but also by reinvention, education, and leadership on the global stage.

At a time when anti-refugee sentiment and skepticism toward international cooperation are rising in parts of the world, her appointment also places a former African refugee at the forefront of one of America's most prominent UN advocacy organizations.

Beyond her humanitarian credentials, Ms. Akovi Cooper also brings significant policy and governance experience. She was recently appointed Chair of the United States Refugee Advisory Board, further strengthening her profile as a leading voice on refugee protection and integration policy in the United States.

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She holds dual bachelor's degrees in foreign Languages and Criminal Justice from Radford University, as well as a Master of Public Administration with a concentration in Health Policy from George Mason University.

Colleagues in humanitarian circles describe her as a bridge-builder capable of connecting grassroots communities, policymakers, diaspora populations, and international institutions.

For Liberia and its diaspora, the appointment arrives as another reminder that the country's global influence is increasingly being carried not only through politics and diplomacy, but through lived experience, resilience, and service.

Faith Akovi Cooper's rise represents more than personal success. It is the story of a Liberian child displaced by war who has returned to the global stage not as a victim of history, but as a leader helping shape humanity's response to it.