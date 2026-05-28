Liberia: CSA Boss to Face Senate

Monrovia — The Director-General of the Civil Service Agency (CSA), Josiah Joakai, is set to appear before the Liberian Senate following allegations that he violated the National Code of Conduct for public officials.

Gbarpolu County Senator Amara Konneh has announced plans to formally request the Senate to summon Joakai for questioning. The Senator seeks clarity on Joakai's recent actions and his adherence to the Code of Conduct, which governs the behavior of presidential appointees.

The controversy stems from Joakai's participation in a political rally dedicated to President Joseph Boakai's re-election campaign.

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Joakai was reportedly seen wearing party-branded paraphernalia with the inscription "NIMBO", the name of a political movement led by Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah to support Boakai's reelection bid. .

Senator Konneh contends that Joakai's actions breach Part V, Section 5.1 of the National Code of Conduct, which prohibits presidential appointees from engaging in partisan political activities, holding party leadership roles, campaigning for elective offices, serving on campaign teams, or using state resources for political purposes.

"These provisions, which DG Joakai acknowledged upon signing his performance contract and the Code of Conduct with President Boakai, are meant to safeguard the neutrality and professionalism of our public service," Konneh said.

The Senator further argued that Joakai's public display of support for President Boakai constitutes a violation of both the law and his commitment to impartiality as a public servant. Konneh emphasized the need for accountability and consistency in upholding standards, regardless of who is in power.

"As public officials, we must hold ourselves to the same standards we once demanded of others. Many of us supported change because we believed Liberia deserved stronger institutions, accountability, and equal application of the law. That commitment must remain consistent regardless of who occupies public office," Sen. Konneh Continued

He also called for constructive criticism and honest dialogue, warning against the politicization of the civil service and the dangers of selective enforcement. Konneh referenced past incidents in which public officials lost their jobs for similar conduct under previous administrations, urging all stakeholders to reflect on the cyclical nature of political retribution in Liberia.

"Power is temporary," Konneh concluded. "What matters is how we use it and whether we can rise above political divisions to serve the nation as Liberians first,"

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Meanwhile, Joakai remains defiant, insisting that he has not violated any law. Writes Othello B. Garblah.