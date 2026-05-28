Liberia: Nafaa, Lafa Forge Path to Stronger Fisheries Governance

MONROVIA — The National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) has engaged in high-level talks with the newly elected leadership of the Liberia Artisanal Fishermen Association (LAFA) to bolster cooperation, enhance fisheries governance, and tackle enduring obstacles facing Liberia's artisanal fishing sector.

The meeting, convened at NaFAA headquarters in Monrovia, brought together authority officials and LAFA's new executive team in the wake of the association's recent national elections.

LAFA represents thousands of small scale fishers across Liberia's coastal communities who depend on marine resources for their livelihoods.

The association is recognized for championing improved working conditions, sustainable fishing practices, and greater protection of artisanal fishing zones.

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Despite playing a vital role in food security and employment, the sector still grapples with several longstanding challenges, such as

illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing; declining fish stocks; limited access to modern gear; inadequate cold storage and processing facilities; and high operational costs, all of which continue to constrain productivity and income for fishers.

From April 15 to 17, LAFA convened its General Assembly in Greenville, Sinoe County, where members elected a new leadership team to steer the association's affairs for the next four years.

Following the election, LAFA President Jerry N. Blamo Sr. led the new executive team to Monrovia for a courtesy visit with NaFAA Director General J. Cyrus Saygbe Sr.

During the engagement, President Blamo formally introduced the new leadership to Director General Saygbe and reaffirmed LAFA's commitment to partnering with NaFAA and stakeholders to improve fisheries governance, promote sustainable resource management, and uplift the livelihoods of artisanal fishers nationwide.

Director General Saygbe welcomed the new leadership and reaffirmed the Government of Liberia's support for the sector under President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's administration.

He emphasized that the fisheries sector remains central to national development priorities under the "Rescue Agenda," citing its significance for food security, job creation, and the growth of Liberia's blue economy.

Saygbe also encouraged LAFA's new leadership to remain united, transparent, and proactive in advocating for fishing communities, stressing the need for ongoing dialogue and collaboration to address issues such as illegal fishing, poor infrastructure, and limited access to modern fishing technology.

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The meeting concluded with both parties underscoring the importance of ongoing collaboration between NaFAA and LAFA to enhance governance and improve the welfare of artisanal fishers countrywide.