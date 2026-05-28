Liberia: Sesay Urges LNP Investigation Into Violence At Dj Blue's District Sitting

Abraham Saysay, a former Montserrado County District 17 Representative candidate, has urged the Liberia National Police (LNP) to launch a thorough investigation into recent violent incidents allegedly perpetrated against students during a district sitting hosted by Representative Bernard Benson, also known as DJ Blue.

According to reports, several students were assaulted over the weekend at the Unity Conference Center during Representative Benson's district report presentation.

The alleged attacks were reportedly carried out by individuals linked to the lawmaker under the banner "Gaza Brigades."

Speaking on a radio talk show on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, Saysay strongly condemned the violence, stressing that such acts undermine Liberia's democracy and are counterproductive to national development.

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He called on the LNP to ensure a full, independent, and transparent probe into the alleged assaults, arrests, and intimidation of peaceful students. Saysay also demanded the immediate disbandment of the Gaza Brigades and the unconditional release of detained students and civilians.

Saysay, who has twice contested for the District 17 representative seat, emphasized the importance of concrete safeguards to protect students, youth activists, and residents from future political retaliation and harassment.

Meanwhile, Saysay defended his decision to leave the Alternative National Congress (ANC) to join the ruling Unity Party, citing the developmental approach of President Joseph Boakai's administration as his primary motivation.

He noted that despite his new political alignment, he continues to maintain a respectful relationship with ANC Standard Bearer Alexander Cummings.