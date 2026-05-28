Liberia: MoH Receives 25 New Toyota Ambulances to Boost Emergency Medical Response

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia has handed over 25 brand-new Toyota ambulances to the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a significant move to enhance healthcare delivery and emergency response across the country.

These ambulances are expected to improve health workers' ability to respond quickly to medical emergencies, particularly in rural and hard-to-reach communities where transportation has long been a challenge.

The initiative aims to streamline patient referrals, reduce delays in emergency care, and bolster the overall healthcare system in Liberia.

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During the handover ceremony, the Ministry of Information reported that the MOH expressed deep appreciation to President Joseph Boakai and the Government of Liberia for their ongoing support. The ministry noted that the new vehicles will play a crucial role in addressing emergencies nationwide.

The ambulances will be allocated to government hospitals, clinics, and county health teams throughout Liberia. They will be used to respond to emergencies such as road accidents, maternal and child health cases, disease outbreaks, and other urgent medical needs.

"The additional ambulances will further strengthen Liberia's preparedness and response capacity as the country continues to prioritize improvements in public health and emergency care services," the ministry's release stated.

The Ministry of Health also reaffirmed its commitment to delivering quality healthcare across Liberia and called on all health workers and county health teams to ensure the responsible and effective use of the ambulances for the benefit of the Liberian people.