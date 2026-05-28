Nigeria: 2027 - FHC Opens Registries Weekends, Public Holidays for Pre-Election Cases

The Federal High Court (FHC) says its registries in all the divisions of the court will officially be open to lawyers on weekends and public holidays for filing of pre-election cases.

The Chief Registrar of FHC, Yahaya Shafa, made this known on Thursday in Abuja in a statement titled "Notice to Lawyers and the General Public".

Shafa said that the court would be in operation between 10am and 2pm.

He said the development became necessary in order for the court to meet up with the limited time frame for filing pre-election matters.

"The Federal High Court of Nigeria formally notifies all legal practitioners that Registries in all Divisions of the Federal High Court would be open between 10:00am and 2:00pm on weekends and public holidays for filing of pre-election matters only.

"This has become expedient to meet up with the limited time frame for filing pre-election matters," the statement reads.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that though the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) issued an election timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of the 2027 general elections, the timeline is still being challenged in court. (NAN)