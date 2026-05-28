Ghana: FDI Hits $2.61bn As Investor Confidence Grows

Ghana provisionally attracted more than $2.61 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2025 across various sectors of the economy, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Mr Simon Madjie, has disclosed.

He said the investments came from countries including China, India, Nigeria, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom, reflecting growing international confidence in Ghana's economy and investment climate.

Speaking to the media after the annual review meeting of the Board and Management of GIPC here on Friday, Mr Madjie said the provisional figures indicated that Ghana remained an attractive destination for investors despite global economic uncertainties.

He said the FDI covered 253 new and existing projects. Out of this, GIPC recorded 180 new projects valued at $1.44 billion and 13 existing projects worth $14 million.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

Similarly, the Petroleum Commission registered 18 new projects valued at $994 million, while the Ghana Free Zones Authority attracted 142 investments worth $165 million.

According to him, government's efforts to improve the business environment, coupled with ongoing reforms in the investment sector, were beginning to yield positive results.

"We have seen in excess of $2.6 billion in FDI coming into the country during 2025, and this is an indication that something positive is happening in Ghana," he stated.

Mr Madjie explained that the petroleum sector continued to dominate foreign investment inflows, largely due to renewed investor interest and major announcements by international oil companies operating in the country.

He mentioned developments involving Jubilee Partners and other international firms which, he said, had expressed plans to inject about $5 billion into the economy over the next few years.

Beyond petroleum, he noted that Ghana was also witnessing increased investment in manufacturing and industrial production as government pursued its agenda of industrial transformation and job creation.

Mr Madjie said the country was gradually positioning itself as a preferred investment hub within the West African sub-region through policy reforms, institutional collaboration and improved investor protection measures.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He cited the proposed transition of GIPC into the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority (GIPA) as one of the major reforms aimed at strengthening investment regulation and promotion.

Describing the new bill as one of the most progressive investment laws in recent years, he said it would create a fair and transparent environment for both local and foreign investors.

"The objective is to ensure a level playing field where businesses can operate with confidence and where Ghanaian enterprises can also grow into strong multinational companies," he explained.

On local content, he said the country was focused on enabling Ghanaians to participate meaningfully across various value chains rather than merely holding ownership stakes in companies.

The Board Chairman of GIPC, Mr Akwasi Oppong-Fosu, in his remarks, urged the media to support efforts to project a positive image of Ghana to the international investment community.

According to him, investor confidence was influenced not only by economic data but also by the narrative presented about the country.