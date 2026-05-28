Ghana: At Eid Al Adha Prayers - President Outlines Devt Vision for Zongos

PRESIDENT John Dramani Mahama has outlined government's development vision for Zongo communities across the country.

The developments, he enumerated, are in the areas of education, health, road infrastructure and economic empowerment.

Addressing a congregation of the Muslim Umah at the Eid Al Adha prayers in Accra yesterday, President Mahama said government is determined to improve the living condition of Zongo and other deprived urban settlements across the country.

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"Very soon, construction and rehabilitation of roads and other infrastructure projects will begin in several Zongo communities across the country.

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"We are starting with the Koforidua Zongo with regards to the road network and similar projects will be replicated in other Zongo communities," President Mahama stated.

With regards to education, President Mahama announced that construction of new community day STEM secondary schools in densely populated urban areas and many of the Zongos across the country will commence soon.

"So where we have dense Zongo or urban populations, we'll put a modern community day E-block STEM secondary schools in the community so that the children don't have to travel far (to access secondary education).

"By this initiative, we shall bring quality STEM education to the doorstep of our deprived communities."

According to President Mahama, through the Youth Employment Agency, the government has so far recruited 6,000 Arabic teachers to support Islamic education and create employment for young people.

"I must add that the 6,000 Arabic teachers have been fully paid up till date," he stressed adding that plans were in place to expand the recruitment of more Arabic teachers in the coming years.

Having stabilised the economy and restored confidence in same, President Mahama said the focus now is to create jobs, support local enterprises, expand opportunities for young people, and improve living conditions of all Ghanaians.

Through the 24-hour economy policy, skills development initiatives, apprenticeship programme, and industrial transformation agenda, he said government aim to create sustainable employment opportunities for our youth.

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"No community will be left behind in this national reset agenda."

On the significance of the festival, President Mahama urged the youth to remain obedient as the Prophet Ibrahim did to sacrifice his son as commanded by Allah.

"I especially encourage our young people to remain disciplined, law-abiding, respectful and responsible citizens.

"I urge you to avoid drug addiction. Our nation needs young people who are focused on education, skills, hard work, entrepreneurship and service to humanity," he added.

In an intercesory prayer, the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Shaributu, asked for divine protection for the president and his appointees, and the two other arms of government - legislature and judiciary - for discernment in their decisions for the greater good of the country.

He also commended President Mahama for his charge in the declaration of slave trade as a crime against humanity and the introduction of a visa-free regime for all Africans traveling to Ghana, describing the President as a "a true son of Africa".