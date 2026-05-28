Ghana: Organisers of Head of State Invitational Golf Present Equipment to Pres Mahama

Organisers of the annual Head of State Invitational Golf tournament have presented customised golf equipment to the President, John Dramani Mahama, ahead of the 2026 edition of the championship.

The symbolic presentation was made by the leadership of the Head of State Golf Incorporated during a courtesy call on the President.

This year's edition is slated for November 28.

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Led by Francis Andoh, and some members of the planning committee including Nana Antwi Darkwah, Michael Aggrey and Maud Akosiwa Agbolete, they briefed the President on plans for the tournament and reaffirmed their commitment to promoting golf, tourism, diplomacy and business networking through the event.

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President Mahama warmly embraced the initiative and commended the organisers for sustaining a competition that continues to elevate Ghana's profile on the international golfing stage.

He also acknowledged the role sports, particularly golf, can play in strengthening relationships among corporate leaders, diplomats and sports enthusiasts.

The customised golf set, specially designed for the President, symbolises the strong partnership between the Presidency and the organisers of the Head of State Invitational Golf Tournament.

The 2026 Head of State Golf international tournament is expected to attract golfers, business executives, diplomats and invited guests from across the world, with the planning committee promising an exciting and impactful edition later this year.