Ghana: Unprecedented Number of Human Trafficking Victims Rescued in 2025 - Naa Momo Lartey

Ghana recorded an unprecedented number of human trafficking victims rescue last year, the highest in the past five years.

For the first time, a total of 2,331 victims were rescued, marking a sharp rise from 794 in 2024, 1,089 in 2023, 846 in 2022 and 821 in 2021.

Out of the victims rescued, 1,544 were men while 789 were women. Also, 425 were children and 1,906 adults.

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Launching activities ahead of the 2026 World Day Against Trafficking in Persons in Accra yesterday, the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP), Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, said the figures reflected improved collaboration among institutions, strengthened enforcement operations and enhanced detection systems.

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"The sharp increase in 2025 also reflects intensified action against emerging forms of trafficking, particularly cyber-related trafficking, online exploitation and romance scam networks," she stated.

According to her, following investigations and rescue operations last year, 106 offenders were prosecuted and convicted for cybercrime trafficking and exploitation-related offences, including defrauding by false pretence.

In addition, 54 offenders were convicted for human trafficking and child labour-related offences out of 2,022 cases investigated.

"These outcomes send a strong message that Ghana will not tolerate the exploitation of its people, especially women and children, for criminal gains," Dr Lartey stressed.

The Minister warned that traffickers were increasingly shifting from traditional methods to digital platforms, where vulnerable persons, especially the youth, were deceived through fake job offers, online relationships and fraudulent migration opportunities.

She said criminal networks and unscrupulous individuals also used false promises of sports contracts, overseas football trials, scholarships and recruitment opportunities to lure young people into exploitation, abuse, forced labour and irregular migration.

"With the world preparing for major sporting events, including the FIFA World Cup, greater attention must be paid to sports trafficking and the exploitation of young athletes and sporting talents," she cautioned.

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Dr Lartey called on citizens, including the media, to play active roles in the fight against human trafficking by remaining vigilant and reporting suspicious activities and movement of persons.

The Country Director of the International Justice Mission, Anita Budu, called for increased funding, stronger collaboration and intensified media awareness campaigns to combat human trafficking in Ghana and across the sub-region.

"This is the time to act to end human trafficking. We call on government to make adequate budgetary allocation to the Human Trafficking Fund.

We also urge donations from institutions, organizations, and individuals to contribute to this fund to end the menace," she appealed.

The General Secretary of the Ghana Journalists Association, Dominic Hlordzi, pledged the commitment of the media to helping end human trafficking and protect the rights and dignity of victims.

The World Day Against Trafficking in Persons is marked every July 30 to raise global awareness on the realities of human trafficking and promote and protect the rights of victims.