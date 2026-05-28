Ghana: Police Records Major Breakthrough With Arrest of 7 Members of Robbery Syndicate

The Ghana Police Service has arrested seven persons believed to be members of a robbery syndicate linked to a series of attacks across Accra, Tema, Anyinam, Kumasi, and Takoradi.

The suspects were alleged to have robbed victims of cash, gold, and mercury in coordinated operations carried out in different parts of the country.

A statement from the police said the arrests were made through the Office of the Special Operations Assistant to the Inspector General of Police following extensive intelligence led investigations.

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According to the police, investigations began after an Ivorian investor, Mousa Bamba, lodged a complaint that he had been lured to Dzorwulu under the pretext of purchasing six kilogrammes of gold valued at US$450,000.

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The suspects, posing as Criminal Investigations Department operatives and military personnel, allegedly robbed him at gunpoint and fled with the money.

Police investigations subsequently led to the arrest of Mohammed Umaro, also known as Alhaji, and Gabriel Sewornu, alias Dangote.

Further investigations also implicated two military officers, Lance Corporal Eugene Akurugu and Lance Corporal Emmanuel Arko, alias Bullet, as well as three police officers identified as Inspector Richmond Osei, Corporal Gideon Anor, and Lance Corporal Felix Deku Tetteyga.

The statement said the police officers had since been interdicted to allow for investigations.

Police intelligence operations conducted on May 23 and 24, 2026, further led to the arrest of additional suspects namely Justin Oduro, alias Don King or Mafia, Clement Gyasi, and Farouk Zakari.

All the suspects were currently in police custody assisting investigations, while efforts continued to apprehend other accomplices believed to be connected to the syndicate.