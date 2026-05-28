Ghana: Arb Apex Bank Supports Senior Correctional Centre

The Acting Managing Director of ARB Apex Bank, Curtis William Brantuo, has reaffirmed the Bank's commitment to supporting vulnerable institutions in Ghana after leading a delegation to donate essential items to the Senior Correctional Centre at Roman Ridge in Accra.

The donation, which formed part of the Bank's corporate social responsibility initiative, included food items, smart television sets and other supplies to support inmates of the correctional facility.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Centre, Deputy Director of Prisons, and Officer in-Charge, Mrs Yayra Ashong-Mettle, expressed profound gratitude to the Bank for the gesture, describing it as timely and impactful.

"We really appreciate your support and the time you took out of your busy schedules to visit us this morning," she said. "The things you donate make our work easier and help us create a more comfortable environment for the young people here. Though this is not their home, we do our best to make them feel at home, and contributions like yours make that possible."

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Mrs Ashong-Mettle noted that the centre remained the only juvenile correctional facility in Ghana, receiving inmates from across the country. She explained that many members of the public often confuse it with the nearby adult correctional facility, despite the distinct role it plays in rehabilitating juveniles.

"This is the only juvenile correctional centre in the country, so young people are brought here from all parts of Ghana. Sometimes people confuse this place with the adult prison nearby, but this institution is focused on rehabilitation and reintegration," she explained.

Speaking during the presentation, Mr Brantuo commended the management and staff of the Centre for their dedication to reforming young offenders and helping them reintegrate into society.

He said the donation was part of the Bank's broader commitment to supporting institutions that contribute meaningfully to national development.

"This is not just about donating items; it is about showing care and appreciation for the important work being done here," Mr Brantuo said.

"We are impressed by what we have seen and by the dedication of your team."

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He further disclosed that the Bank intends to explore additional ways of supporting the Centre beyond the donation.

"We will return with our estate manager to assess the facility and identify areas where refurbishment can be undertaken to augment the efforts already being made here. Once that assessment is done, we will engage management and work together to improve conditions further," he pledged.

The visit ended with both institutions expressing optimism that the partnership would continue to grow, contributing to the welfare and development of juveniles undergoing correction and rehabilitation at the Centre.

Photo: Mr Brantuo presenting the items to Mrs Ashong-Mettle, while other officers and employees of the bank look on.