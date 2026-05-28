Ghana: Atlantic Lithium - the Strategy Opportunity That Ghana Could Not Afford to Lose

Chinese lithium battery materials giant Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co. Ltd. is reportedly in the final stages of acquiring Australia's Atlantic Lithium Ltd. in a $210 million all-cash deal aimed at securing control of Atlantic's lithium tenements in Ghana, including the world-class Ewoyaa Project. Under the proposed agreement announced by Huayou Cobalt, the final purchase price for Atlantic Lithium will be determined after accounting for capital gains taxes imposed by the Ghana Revenue Authority.

However, this Zhejiang-linked acquisition represents far more than an ordinary mining transaction. It reflects the growing global contest for control over the critical minerals that will power the 21st-century economy.

For Ghana, and particularly the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF), this development can be viewed as a missed strategic opportunity to secure meaningful national participation in one of the world's most important emerging mineral value chains.

Lithium has rapidly become one of the world's most strategic minerals due to its central role in electric vehicle batteries, renewable energy storage systems, grid stabilisation infrastructure, defense technologies, and advanced industrial manufacturing. Countries that control lithium supply chains are increasingly positioning themselves at the heart of the global energy transition.

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Why the Ewoyaa Lithium project matters?

Atlantic Lithium's Ewoyaa Project is widely regarded as one of the most commercially attractive hard-rock lithium projects in Africa. At a time when major global powers are racing to secure critical mineral supplies, the strategic value of such an asset extends far beyond mining revenues alone.

The writer has followed the Atlantic Ewoyaa Project closely since 2021 and, like many Ghanaians, welcomed the highly publicised negotiations led by Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng, former CEO of MIIF, and Martin Ayisi, former CEO of the Minerals Commission. Those negotiations resulted in what many observers, including Steven Manteaw, described as one of the best mining agreements ever negotiated in Ghana's history.

The project, described by Edward Koranteng as crucial to Ghana's industrial and security interests, was envisioned as a platform to position Ghana as a major player in the global battery minerals market. The broader vision included strengthening Ghana's automobile industry, accelerating electric vehicle adoption, supporting renewable energy deployment, advancing industrial development, and expanding large-scale energy storage systems.

Control over lithium assets increasingly translates into geopolitical leverage, industrial policy advantages, and long-term economic influence. This explains why countries and corporations are aggressively competing for critical mineral reserves across Africa, Latin America, and Australia.

It is also why the proposed sale may be viewed as a significant missed opportunity for Ghana.

Why This Represents a Missed Opportunity for MIIF and Ghana

The Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) was established specifically to ensure that Ghana derives greater long-term value from its mineral resources. It was envisioned as a sovereign strategic investment vehicle capable of acquiring mineral interests, attracting capital, and preserving wealth for future generations.

A review of the negotiations led by Edward Koranteng on behalf of MIIF reveals several key gains:

Ghana's free carried interest, managed through MIIF, was expected to increase from 10% to 13 percent .

Royalties were expected to increase from 5% to 10%.

MIIF secured a 3.06% global stake in Atlantic Lithium at a discounted share price of 0.25 per share for approximately $5 million, making MIIF the third-largest shareholder in Atlantic Lithium globally. At the time, this stake had an intrinsic value of approximately $24.4 million, with additional warrant options priced at 0.34

Atlantic Lithium was also compelled to list 19 percent of its holdings on the Ghana Stock Exchange, becoming the first international lithium company to list on any stock exchange in West Africa.

On the Ghanaian assets, which covered seven tenements including the world-class Ewoyaa Project, MIIF negotiated a further six percent stake valued at $27.9 million. This would have increased direct Ghanaian participation to approximately 23 percent. However, the closure and disbursement of this local asset transaction remained subject to parliamentary ratification of the mining lease.

The company also committed to establishing a processing plant and developing feldspar, a lithium by-product widely used in ceramics and fiberglass manufacturing.

Reports further indicated that MIIF negotiated the right, on a first-call basis, to purchase up to 40% of the spodumene output to support local processing using advanced technology in partnership with Re-Element of the United States.

Collectively, these negotiations presented a rare and strategic opportunity for MIIF to position itself at the center of Ghana's future critical minerals agenda.

Rather than allowing dominant foreign strategic control from inception, Ghana could have leveraged MIIF to assemble a consortium involving local pension funds, African institutional investors, sovereign wealth partners, and private Ghanaian capital to jointly develop the Ewoyaa Project and the broader Cape Coast lithium portfolio.

Such a structure could have enabled Ghana to build a national lithium champion with the capacity to expand into refining, battery precursor materials, logistics infrastructure, and broader battery industrialization initiatives.

How politics and delayed ratification undermined the opportunity

One of the key conditions tied to MIIF's proposed investment in Ewoyaa and the associated local tenements was parliamentary ratification of the mining lease.

That ratification was initially expected in June 2024 and was considered essential for:

unlocking investment capital, commencing production, improving investor confidence, and accelerating development of the Ewoyaa and Cape Coast belt assets.

At the time, it was widely expected that parliamentary approval would significantly strengthen Atlantic Lithium's market position, improve its ability to raise capital, and allow MIIF to complete the disbursement of its proposed $27.9 million local investment.

However, prolonged delays and political disagreements reportedly stalled ratification until the first quarter of 2026.

The consequences proved significant.

The uncertainty constrained Atlantic Lithium's ability to attract financing and delayed MIIF's planned investment participation. By the time parliamentary approval was finally secured, market conditions and investor dynamics had shifted considerably.

Within months of ratification, reports emerged of the proposed acquisition of Atlantic Lithium by Huayou Cobalt.

In many respects, this episode highlights the high cost of policy uncertainty and political delays in strategic sectors. What could have evolved into a flagship example of Ghanaian participation in critical mineral industrialization instead became vulnerable to foreign acquisition pressures arising from financing constraints.

Lessons from China's Strategic Approach to Critical Minerals

China's aggressive pursuit of lithium and other critical mineral assets globally is far from accidental. Chinese companies and state-backed industrial groups have spent nearly two decades building integrated dominance across the battery supply chain, including refining, cathode production, battery manufacturing, and electric vehicle assembly.

Today, China controls a substantial share of global lithium refining capacity and remains central to the global battery manufacturing ecosystem. Chinese acquisitions of African lithium assets therefore form part of a broader industrial and geopolitical strategy aimed at securing long-term supply security.

Unfortunately, Ghana risks falling into the same trap many African countries have faced -- treating mining agreements primarily as extraction arrangements rather than strategic industrial partnerships.

This creates a dangerous asymmetry: foreign investors approach the sector with long-term industrial ambitions, while host countries often focus narrowly on royalties, taxes, and short-term revenues.

The Downstream Industrialisation Opportunity

Former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Abu Jinapor, emphasized in 2024 that Ghana's broader vision for Ewoyaa extended beyond extraction. The intention, strongly supported by MIIF, was to use Ewoyaa as the anchor for a larger industrial ecosystem involving lithium processing and refining facilities, as well as battery precursor plants.

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Such a strategy could have positioned Ghana as West Africa's leading battery minerals hub while attracting additional investments in energy storage, electric mobility, and advanced manufacturing.

The multiplier effects on employment, technology transfer, export diversification, and industrial capacity could have been transformational for Ghana's economy.

Conclusion

For Ghana, all hope is not lost.

Government still has the opportunity to ensure that greater value retention occurs locally through processing, refining, and stronger local content enforcement across the lithium value chain.

Ultimately, the issue goes beyond mining. It is about economic sovereignty, industrial transformation, and long-term national strategy.

The lithium era presents Ghana with a historic opportunity to rethink how natural resources are financed, owned, processed, and industrialized.

The countries that will dominate the future global economy will not simply be those that possess critical minerals. Rather, they will be the countries that control the systems, infrastructure, financing mechanisms, processing capacity, and industrial ecosystems built around those minerals.

Ghana still has an opportunity to position itself strategically within that future. But achieving this will require bold institutional thinking, coordinated industrial policy, the avoidance of excessive politicization, and a firm national determination to participate in the global energy transition not merely as a supplier of raw materials, but as a co-owner and industrial player.

The Writer is a Research Analyst

Email:kwabenaoak1@gmail.com

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