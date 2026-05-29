Nigeria's Smartcomply Expands to UK With AML Platform

Smartcomply is expanding into the UK with Adhere, its AI-powered anti-money laundering, know-your-customer and fraud-detection platform for African payment corridors.

The Nigerian compliance and cybersecurity startup is targeting electronic money institutions, remittance firms, neobanks and cross-border payment fintechs that move money between the UK and markets including Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, South Africa and Rwanda.

Founded in 2021, Smartcomply began as a governance, risk and compliance company before launching Adhere in 2024. The company said it built the platform to address gaps in how foreign compliance systems monitor African financial transactions.

Adhere connects to financial institutions through an API. It verifies users through local identity systems such as Nigeria's Bank Verification Number and National Identification Number, monitors transactions in real time and produces compliance reports mapped to local rules. The platform also uses machine learning to analyse mobile payments and detect unusual behaviour before transactions are processed.

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Smartcomply said Adhere serves more than 100 businesses and monitors more than $1 billion in monthly transaction volume across African markets. The UK launch comes as African regulators tighten financial-crime controls, including Nigeria's central bank, which introduced baseline standards for automated AML systems in March. The company plans to deepen its presence in Rwanda and Côte d'Ivoire in 2026.

Key Takeaways

Smartcomply's UK launch shows how African fintech growth is creating a new compliance market outside the continent. UK banks, remittance companies and neobanks want access to African payment corridors, but many face high compliance costs, false fraud alerts and uncertainty over local identity systems. When monitoring tools are built mainly for Europe or North America, they may misread mobile money flows, high-volume informal transactions or local account behaviour. That can push institutions to conduct manual reviews, delay transactions or exit African corridors. Smartcomply is betting that compliance software built around African data can reduce that friction. The opportunity is clear because African regulators are also becoming stricter on AML, fraud monitoring and automated reporting. But the company faces strong competitors, including ComplyAdvantage, Sumsub and Smile ID. Its edge will depend on the quality of its identity integrations, data models, regulatory mapping and corridor coverage. If Adhere can reduce false positives while helping institutions meet UK and African compliance standards, Smartcomply could become part of the infrastructure that connects African payments to global finance.