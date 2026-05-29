Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Mourns Road Crash Victims

28 May 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Staff Reporter

By Tinomudaishe Muzanenhamo

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has expressed sorrow following a series of fatal road accidents that claimed 24 lives in a single day describing the incidents as a national tragedy and urging motorists to exercise greater caution.

In a statement, President Mnangagwa said he had received with "great sadness" news of three separate road traffic accidents that occurred within 24 hours.

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The President said the latest incident involved a haulage truck and a bus along the Gokwe-Kwekwe road adding to an already devastating toll from two other deadly crashes.

"In a space of five days, our Nation has witnessed three major road traffic accidents in which 24 innocent lives have perished," President Mnangagwa said.

He said the accidents had caused "immense pain" across the country and called for stronger efforts to improve road safety.

"I have no words to describe the magnitude of this loss to the grieving families and communities," he said.

President Mnangagwa urged motorists and transport operators to exercise responsibility on the roads, warning against reckless driving and disregard for road regulations.

"I implore all road users to act with urgency and greater coordination to stem this carnage," he said, calling for an end to speeding, negligent driving and irresponsible behaviour.

The President also instructed government agencies responsible for road safety to intensify inspections and enforcement measures.

He said traffic authorities should increase awareness campaigns and strengthen efforts to prevent further tragedies.

"I am directing Government to speed up the re-establishment of road maintenance units across the country and to avail adequate resources for impactful remedial work on our weather-damaged highways and roads," he said.

President Mnangagwa also pledged government support for bereaved families and those injured in the crashes.

"As I condole with, and extend Government assistance to the bereaved and affected families, I wish all those injured in the three accidents speedy recovery," he said.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

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