Liberia Traffic Management Incorporated Categorically Denies False Allegations Circulating in the Media

Liberia Traffic Management Incorporated (LTMI) has strongly denied allegations circulating in sections of the media claiming that the company attempted to forcibly seize vehicle license plates from the Ministry of Transport.

In a statement issued in Monrovia, LTMI described the allegations as "false, misleading, and defamatory," rejecting claims that it engaged in any unlawful or forceful conduct at the Ministry or any other government institution.

The company said reports alleging that it "forcibly attempted to take vehicle license plates from the Ministry of Transport earlier today" were "entirely untrue, baseless, and malicious," and accused unnamed individuals of attempting to damage its reputation and ongoing operations.

"These allegations are entirely untrue, baseless, and malicious, and appear to be part of a deliberate attempt to undermine the professional reputation, integrity, and ongoing work of LTMI," the company said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

LTMI further demanded what it called the "immediate retraction" of the allegations and warned that legal action could follow against media institutions, commentators, or individuals found responsible for disseminating the claims.

"Failure to do so will leave the company with no alternative but to pursue all available legal remedies," the statement added.

According to LTMI, its legal counsel has already been contacted to explore possible action against "any individual, institution, or entity responsible for falsely alleging that such acts occurred."

The company also disclosed details surrounding discussions over a proposed purchase of license plates, stating that it received two separate invoices related to the transaction.

LTMI said the first invoice proposed the sale of approximately 66,000 license plates, while a second invoice submitted within 48 hours increased the quantity to 100,000 plates.

"While LTMI was in the process of carefully evaluating these offers and seeking clarification regarding the substantial discrepancy and sudden increase in the quantity of plates being proposed for sale, the Company was unexpectedly confronted with a coordinated wave of negative propaganda and false media reports intended to damage its reputation and misrepresent the facts surrounding the discussions," the statement said.

The company said the developments, coupled with what it described as a lack of transparency and good faith surrounding the transaction, prompted it to withdraw interest in the proposed purchase.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In light of these troubling developments and the apparent lack of transparency and good faith surrounding the transaction, LTMI immediately notified the relevant parties that it was no longer interested in proceeding with the proposed purchase of the license plates," the statement noted.

LTMI also stated that it has no knowledge of the whereabouts of license plates allegedly in the possession of the Ministry of Transport or any other entity.

"Additionally, LTMI is not aware of the location of any license plates currently in the possession of the Ministry of Transport or any other entity," the company said.

The company maintained that the allegations were part of a coordinated effort to undermine its public image and operations.

"The company believes these coordinated allegations are intended to deliberately tarnish LTMI's image, discredit its operations, and undermine the positive work the company continues to undertake in support of national service delivery and institutional modernization," the statement concluded.

LTMI said it remains committed to "professionalism, transparency, legal compliance, and constructive engagement with all public institutions and stakeholders."