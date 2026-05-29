Rwanda: Burundian Diplomat Speaks Out On Anti-Tutsi Discrimination

A Burundian diplomat has acknowledged that discrimination against Tutsi communities still exists in Burundi.

Fred Gateretse Ngoga, a senior adviser on international partnerships and regional security mechanisms in the office of the African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, said in a post on X on Wednesday, May 27, that anti-Tutsi discrimination remains a reality in Burundi.

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"Unfortunately in Burundi, I wish I was wrong, but discrimination against Tutsi communities still exists," Ngoga wrote.

"Acknowledging this reality is important if we are to promote justice, reconciliation, and equal dignity for all," he added.

Unfortunately in # #Burundi, I wish I was wrong, but discrimination against Tutsi communities still exists. AU Chair. Acknowledging this reality is important if we are to promote justice, reconciliation, and equal dignity for all. I expect Insults, but will tell you what all...-- Amb.Fred Ngoga (@NgogaFred) May 27, 2026

He further stated that "recognizing and addressing all forms of ethnic discrimination is essential to building lasting peace and social cohesion."

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His comments come at a time when Burundi is involved in the conflict in eastern DR Congo, fighting alongside the Congolese government coalition that is accused of targeting Tutsi communities.

Burundian troops have been operating in eastern DR Congo since at least November 2022.

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The Burundian forces have also been accused of working alongside the Congolese army coalition that includes FARDC, the Kinshasa-backed Rwandan genocidal militia FDLR, Wazalendo and other local militias blamed for attacks and persecution targeting Banyamulenge and other Tutsi communities in eastern DR Congo.

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The accusations against Burundian troops intensified following reports of a blockade imposed on Minembwe in South Kivu in late 2025.

Residents and community organisations accused coalition forces, including Burundian troops, of surrounding civilian areas and restricting access to food, medicine, markets and humanitarian assistance.

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Earlier this year, Banyamulenge community organisations filed a case before the East African Court of Justice accusing the Burundian government of human rights violations committed by its troops in Minembwe, including killings, persecution and destruction of property.

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The issue has also raised questions over the position of Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye, who currently chairs the African Union while Burundi remains militarily engaged in the conflict.

Critics argue that Burundi's continued military role in eastern DR Congo contradicts the neutrality expected from the holder of a position meant to promote peace, unity and mediation across the continent.