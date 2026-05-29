Nigeria: Regina Daniels Opens Up On Pressure of Childhood Fame

28 May 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Vivian Nguhilen Gbede

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has spoken about her early fame, revealing that she sometimes felt overwhelmed while growing up as one of Nigeria's most well-known child actors.

During a livestream with Jarvis, Daniels said becoming famous at the age of seven was both rewarding and overwhelming. She explained that growing up in the spotlight brought constant public attention that has followed her into adulthood.

She said fame brought many people into her life, leaving her with little time for herself.

She said:

"I attained stardom at the age of 7, and it's been so overwhelming since then because I have so many people in my business. I barely have time for myself since I became popular."

Over the years, Regina Daniels has become one of Nollywood's most recognised stars. She has balanced her acting career with family life and public attention.

Her fame has brought success, but also constant scrutiny from fans and the media. From a child actress, Daniels has grown into an influential figure in entertainment and on social media.

Read the original article on Leadership.

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