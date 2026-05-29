Nigeria: Ebola - Noa Urges Benue Residents to Remain Vigilant

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has urged residents of Benue State to remain calm but vigilant following a nationwide Ebola Virus Disease alert issued by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC).

The Benue State Director of NOA, Mark Dewua, said although no confirmed case of Ebola had been recorded in Nigeria, the risk of cross-border transmission remained high because of international travel.

"Ebola is a severe and often fatal illness spread through direct contact with the blood or body fluids of an infected person or animal," Dewua said.

He advised residents to watch out for symptoms such as sudden fever, weakness, headache, sore throat, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea and unexplained bleeding, urging anyone with such symptoms to seek immediate medical attention.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

To reduce the risk of infection, the agency advised residents to wash their hands regularly with soap and water or use hand sanitisers.

The NOA also urged the public to avoid contact with persons showing symptoms of the disease, refrain from handling blood or personal items belonging to sick persons without protection, and avoid contact with dead animals or bushmeat.

Dewua further stressed the importance of maintaining proper hygiene, reporting suspected cases to the nearest health facility, and relying only on verified information from health authorities.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to public health and safety and called on residents to cooperate with health officials to prevent any outbreak in Benue State and across the country.