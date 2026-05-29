Nigeria: Army Chief Orders Troops to Crush Terrorists, Bandits in Kwara, Neighbouring States

Abuja — The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has ordered troops of the Joint Task Force North Central (JTF-NC), Operation Savannah Shield, to crush terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements operating in Kwara State and neighbouring states.

The Army Chief also directed the troops to intensify ongoing operations aimed at decisively routing criminal elements threatening peace and security within the Joint Operations Area.

According to a statement by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Apollonia Anele, the COAS gave the directive while addressing troops at Sobi Barracks, Ilorin, during his maiden operational visit to the headquarters of JTF North Central Operation Savannah Shield in Kwara State.

While addressing the troops, Lieutenant General Waidi stressed that the Nigerian Army remains committed to its constitutional responsibility of safeguarding lives and property across the country.

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He noted that troops had continued to sustain operational momentum aimed at denying criminal elements the freedom to terrorise innocent citizens, infiltrate communities or undermine national security.

He further assured the troops that the necessary combat enablers and operational resources were being deployed to strengthen ongoing clearance operations and dismantle criminal hideouts across Kwara and Niger States.

The COAS also reaffirmed his commitment to the welfare of troops and their families, describing improved welfare as critical to sustaining high morale, operational effectiveness and combat readiness.

He urged the personnel to remain disciplined, professional and unwaveringly loyal to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the democratically elected government.

Earlier, the Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force (North Central) Operation Savannah Shield, Major General Y. Yahaya, expressed appreciation to the COAS for his timely interventions, strategic leadership, and sustained support towards enhancing the operational capacity of the Joint Task Force.

He assured the COAS that troops of the operation would remain committed, professional and steadfast in carrying out their mandate of restoring enduring peace and stability within the region.