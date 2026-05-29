Nigeria: Obi Will Solve Nigeria's Security Challenge, Says Reps Aspirant

An aspirant on the platform of Nigeria Democratic Congress, Ugochukwu Okoji for Isiukwuato/ Umunneochi Federal Constituency in Abia State, Ugochukwu Okoji, has declared that the presidential aspirant of the party, Peter Obi, has the panacea for security challenges of the country.

Okoji, a university lecturer, who spoke Friday, said NDC posseses the solutions to the country's multiple challenges, particularly insecurity.

He stated that Obi understands the country's complex problems and would solve the problem of insecurity within the first few months of his presidency.

The aspirant noted that his desire to seek to represent his people in the House of Representatives was necessitated by what he described as obvious underrepresentation of the constituency.

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Okoji said he will make meaningful contributions and attract massive developments to his constituency.

He promised to sponsor pro- poor and masses oriented bills that would give his constituents and all Nigerians access to standard medical care and infrastructural liberty.

As a university teacher, Okoji, said that part of his legislative frameworks would be to ensure that the country's educational infrastructure improves, especially schools owned and run by governments.

"My desire to go to the National Assembly is to uplift the living conditions of my people. My people have suffered enough.

"I want to break these perennial shackles of underrepresentation. My people need to breath fresh air in our political arena. I possess what it takes, mentally, intellectually, creatively, legislatively, and otherwise to turn the fortunes of our federal constituency for good.

"NDC is the solution to Nigeria's multiple problems. Peter Obi understands the complexity of this country and possesses the experiences and political exposure to solve the insecurities ravaging this country within the first few months of his presidency", he submitted.