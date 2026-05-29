Nigeria: FCTA Dismisses Reports On Enforcement of Environmental Services, Food Safety

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has dismissed reports alleging that a court order has stopped sittings related to environmental services and food safety enforcement in the nation's capital.

The FCTA Public Health Department, through its legal officer at the Health and Human Services Secretariat (HHSS), Barr. Idris Suleiman, described the claims as false and a misrepresentation of the court ruling.

According to the department, the order issued by Justice Yusuf Halilu of the FCT High Court in Motion No. M7935/2026, filed by H-Medix Pharmacy Limited against the FCTA Health and Human Services Secretariat and six others, only restrained further proceedings in matters concerning the applicant.

The department clarified that the ruling did not suspend ongoing enforcement activities or halt environmental health and food safety court sittings across the FCT.

It urged residents and business operators to disregard reports suggesting a blanket suspension of environmental health enforcement activities.

"The department remains committed to ensuring public safety by upholding the highest environmental and public health standards and ensuring compliance with these standards," the statement said.

The FCTA further stated that its offices remain open while court sittings for the prosecution of offenders and defaulters continue as scheduled.