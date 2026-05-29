Nigeria: Gunmen Destroy 8 Hectares of Farmland in Plateau Communities

Over eight hectares of cultivated farmland have been destroyed in Rewienku Village, Irigwe Chiefdom of Bassa local government area of Plateau State by suspected gunmen.

LEADERSHIP Friday gathered that the incident which occurred on Wednesday night, left the affected farmers counting their losses in the agrarian community.

A resident of Bassa local government area, Alang Jacob, described the destruction as a major setback for the victims, noting that farming remains their primary source of income.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He lamented the frequent destruction of farmlands in the area, calling for urgent intervention to address the situation.

The national secretary of the Irigwe Development Association, Danjuma Dickson Auta also confirmed the incident to newsmen.

He called for urgent intervention by security agencies and relevant authorities to prevent further destruction of farmlands in the area.

Auta further urged the government to strengthen security presence in rural farming communities to protect lives and property.

Meanwhile, the Plateau State Police Command has stated that investigations into the destruction of farms and killing of cows are ongoing, with efforts underway to identify and arrest those responsible.

The command in a statement issued by its spokesman SP Alfred Alabo urged members of the public to remain law-abiding, vigilant and cooperative with security agencies by providing credible information to aid investigations and prevent crime.

It also stated that the command has intensified enforcement of restrictions on motorcycle operations in Barkin Ladi local government area following recent incidents involving the destruction of farms and the killing of cows in parts of the council area.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Bassey Ewah, strongly condemned the destruction of farmlands in Lokojoro community as well as the killing of cows in Nding and Kasuwan Dankali community of Barkin Ladi describing the incidents as threats to public peace and security.

The statement added that in collaboration with other security agencies, it would strictly enforce the restrictions earlier placed on both commercial and private motorcycles in Barkin Ladi by the Plateau State Government.

According to him, the move is part of proactive measures aimed at preventing further breakdown of law and order while safeguarding lives and property in the area.

"The command, in cooperation with other security agencies, will ensure strict enforcement of this restriction in the interest of peace in Barkin Ladi and the state at large," the statement read.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Conflict Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Police Command also reiterated that the ban on commercial tricycles, popularly known as Keke-Napep, on Sallah Day and the day after remains in force across the state.

Residents were equally reminded that the total ban on commercial motorcycles within the Jos-Bukuru metropolis and all areas covered under the Jos Greater Master Plan is still in place.

The Command stressed that the restrictions were not intended to infringe on the rights of citizens but were necessary to ensure the safety and security of residents across Plateau State.