Nigeria: Benue Ministry Celebrates With Displaced Children

29 May 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Aza Msue

The Benue State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, in partnership with the Armstrong Nation Studio, has celebrated this year's Children's Day with kids and their families at the Ichwa and Gbajimba Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps.

A statement issued by the ministry's information officer, Joy Akoh, said some items were distributed to the IDPs.

Receiving the items on behalf of the camps, Msushima Apaar, commended Benue State governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, for his support and encouragement.

At the event, the commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Theresa Odachi Ikwue, who was represented by Teryila Orkuma, described Children's Day as a special occasion set aside to honour and celebrate them.

He explained that the ministry, in collaboration with Arm Strong Nation Studio, decided to bring the celebration directly to the children at the IDPs camp since many of them might not be able to attend the event at IBB square.

According to the commissioner, governor Alia's administration is working tirelessly to address insecurity in affected communities, "so that families can safely return home and children can continue their education in peace."

The commissioner urged residents to pray for peace and stability in Benue state.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.