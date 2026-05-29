Nigeria: Benue Ministry Celebrates With Displaced Children

The Benue State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, in partnership with the Armstrong Nation Studio, has celebrated this year's Children's Day with kids and their families at the Ichwa and Gbajimba Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps.

A statement issued by the ministry's information officer, Joy Akoh, said some items were distributed to the IDPs.

Receiving the items on behalf of the camps, Msushima Apaar, commended Benue State governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, for his support and encouragement.

At the event, the commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Theresa Odachi Ikwue, who was represented by Teryila Orkuma, described Children's Day as a special occasion set aside to honour and celebrate them.

He explained that the ministry, in collaboration with Arm Strong Nation Studio, decided to bring the celebration directly to the children at the IDPs camp since many of them might not be able to attend the event at IBB square.

According to the commissioner, governor Alia's administration is working tirelessly to address insecurity in affected communities, "so that families can safely return home and children can continue their education in peace."

The commissioner urged residents to pray for peace and stability in Benue state.