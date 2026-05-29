Nigeria: NDC Flags Reports of Aspirant Exclusion Ahead of May 29 Primaries

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has raised concerns over reports alleging that some aspirants are being prevented from participating in the party's primaries scheduled to hold nationwide on May 29, 2026.

In a statement issued to journalists yesterday in Abuja, by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Osa Director, the party said it had received reports from different parts of the country indicating that certain aspirants were allegedly being denied access to the ongoing primary election process despite completing the party's screening exercise.

The party stressed that all aspirants who successfully passed through the screening process have been duly cleared and are therefore eligible to participate in the primaries.

According to the statement, any attempt by state chapters or party officials to stop duly cleared aspirants from participating in the exercise would be considered invalid and unacceptable.

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"We wish to state categorically that all aspirants who successfully completed the screening process have been duly cleared and are therefore eligible to participate in the primaries," the statement read.

"Consequently, any action by any state chapter or party official aimed at preventing a duly cleared aspirant from participating in the exercise is null, void, and of no effect whatsoever."

The NDC further emphasized that no aspirant should be denied the opportunity to participate in the primaries in any part of the country.

Reaffirming its commitment to internal democracy, the party described itself as a progressive and people-oriented political platform committed to accountability, transparency, fairness, and inclusivity.

The statement noted that it would be unacceptable for any arm of the party's administrative structure to act contrary to the party's constitutional provisions and guiding principles.

The party therefore directed all members and officials at various levels to ensure that the primaries are conducted peacefully, transparently, and strictly in accordance with the party's constitution, guidelines, and regulations.

The NDC also confirmed that its presidential, governorship, National Assembly, and State Assembly primaries would hold nationwide on May 29, 2026.

It clarified that, except for the State Assembly primaries, which will be conducted within the respective constituency areas, all other primaries would take place at the local government level as earlier communicated by the party.

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The party urged aspirants, delegates, and stakeholders to remain calm and cooperate with relevant committees to ensure a credible and orderly primary election process across the country.