Nigeria: 'Federal Govt Foot-Dragging On State Police', Makinde Laments Abduction of Oyo Teachers, Students

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, on Thursday, lamented what he called delay tactics by the Federal Government on the implementation of State Police in the country, stressing that State Houses of Assembly should be empowered to establish local policing structures rather than leaving the process solely in the hands of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

Makinde spoke during the governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly primaries organised by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) at the Watershed Celebration Centre, Old Ife Road, Ibadan, on Thursday.

"They should stop wasting Nigerians' time. If they truly want state police, they should not ask the Inspector-General of Police to create it for us. Our State Assemblies should be given the authority and support to establish state police. Within the shortest possible time, state police will become a reality," Makinde stated.

He, therefore, renewed his call for the establishment of state police following the recent abduction of teachers and students from three schools in Ori-ire local government area of the state.

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The governor described the incident as a painful development for both himself and the state, insisting that Nigeria's security challenges required urgent decentralisation of policing powers.

The governor's remarks came barely days after armed men abducted teachers and students during coordinated attacks on Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; Community Grammar School; and L.A. Primary School, Esiele, all in Oriire local government area of the State.

Speaking at the event, Makinde said the worsening insecurity had reinforced the need for state-controlled policing structures.

"This is a very tough period for me as a person and also for our state. But people know that security has always been one of the major pillars of this administration since we introduced Omituntun 1.0, and it remains a major focus," he said.

"Before this administration came on board, there was nothing like Amotekun in Oyo. We wanted state police, but because we did not get it, we created Amotekun as an alternative arrangement."

The governor also commended residents of the state for supporting his administration and the prevailing political structure in Oyo State, assuring them that the 'Omituntun' Agenda would continue beyond his tenure.

"You have seen Omituntun 1.0 and Omituntun 2.0. Omituntun 3.0 will even be sweeter and better for the people," he added.