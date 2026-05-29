Nigeria: Atiku Visits Amaechi Amid Reconciliation Talks, Sokoto Guber Candidate Hails Ex-VP

Presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, visited his first run-ner-up in the primary election, Chibuike Amaechi, at his residence in Abuja.

In a video making the rounds, Atiku is seen warmly shaking hands with Amaechi.

The visit was not unconnected with reconciliations after the disagreement that trailed the party primary, which Amaechi rejected, and alleged that the outcome was rigged.

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The two politicians exchanged pleasantries with smiles on their faces as they stood outside Amaechi's residence.

Atiku later walked alongside Amaechi and other individuals as he prepared to leave the compound.

The meeting came hours after Atiku publicly stated that he would personally visit Amaechi and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, who came third in the primary, to appeal to them to join his 2027 presidential bid under the ADC platform.

Confirming the visit, Atiku tweeted, "This afternoon, I visited my brother and compatriot, former Governor of Rivers State and ex-Minister of Transportation, Chief Rotimi Amaechi, at his Abuja residence.

"Beyond the warmth and camaraderie, we had deep and honest conversations about the troubling state of our nation, the growing economic pain, insecurity, and the urgent responsibility on patriotic Nigerians to continue engaging in the search for solutions that can rescue our country from drift and despair.

"I also felicitated with him on the occasion of his birthday yesterday and teased that Arsenal's historic triumph could not have arrived at a better time. Chief Amaechi, a thoroughly well-loaded Gunner, took the banter in very good spirits.

"In true Rivers hospitality, he apologised for not having enough time to prepare Fisherman Soup, a delicacy I have now been promised on our return for the second leg."

The visit is a strategic move by Atiku to mend fences and build a stronger coalition, especially after reports of dissatisfaction from some quarters following the ADC presidential primary.

Amaechi had been unhappy with how the primary played out.

Meanwhile, the Sokoto State governorship candidate of ADC, Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan'iya, hailed Atiku on his presidential nomination by the party.

Dan'iya described Atiku's candidacy as a major milestone for the party and a pivotal step towards repositioning Nigeria for economic growth, national unity, and peace.

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In a statement by his special adviser on media and publicity, Aminu Abdullahi, Dan'iya lauded Atiku's decades-long commitment to democracy, economic reforms, and inclusive governance, calling him one of the country's most tested political figures.

Dan'iya said in the statement, "Alhaji Atiku Abubakar remains one of Nigeria's most experienced political leaders with a proven track record of public service, private sector success, and dedication to the Nigerian project."