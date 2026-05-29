Nigeria: Decades of Oil Pollution in Bayelsà Triple Cancer Risk, Reduce Life Expectancy

A recent toxicological audit has uncovered a silent health crisis in rural oil-bearing communities in Bayelsà State, revealing alarming statistics such as increase in cancer, infant mortality, pediatric stunting, and a reduced life expectancy to just 50 years.

During a stakeholders' forum organized by the International Working Group (IWG), Social Action and Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), experts from public health, civil society organizations, and international partners came together to demand immediate action.

The forum held at Chief Harold Dappa-Biriye Hall, Government House Annex, Onopa, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, focused on advancing health research and policy engagement following the initial findings of the Bayelsa State Oil and Environmental Commission (BSOEC) on the health impacts of fossil fuel pollution in the Niger Delta.

They called for a $12 billion cleanup fund and the implementation of state-wide electronic medical tracking to address the dire situation.

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The findings presented at the forum highlighted the devastating health consequences of nearly 70 years of continuous crude oil exploration and gas flaring in Bayelsà State.

They agreed that data revealed a concerning correlation between oil exposure and health issues, with communities in high-exposure areas experiencing significantly higher cancer rates and other health complications.

The forum concluded with a call for urgent action, including the establishment of a $12 billion fund for environmental recovery, clean water infrastructure, and nutritional interventions to combat pediatric stunting.

Additionally, the stakeholders urged the Bayelsà State Government to implement annual medical check-ups for residents in high-exposure areas and expand healthcare services to mitigate the impact of chronic oil-related illnesses.

Engobo Emeseh, a Professor of Environmental and Energy Law at Aberystwyth University in the United Kingdom, said report of the Bayelsà State Oil and Environmental Commission (BSOEC) found a number of really devastating implications of oil pollution for the people of Bayelsa and that's why the report was called an environmental genocide, because people are dying daily.

Engobo whon is also a member of the Bayelsà State Oil and Gas Environmental Commission (BSOEC), said "we submitted our report, the Bayelsa Oil and Environment Commission report in 2023, first in the UK at the House of Lords, and then in 2024 to the Bayelsa government here in Yenagoa, and finally presented to the public in November 2024.

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"And we made a commitment that we are going to keep working to ensure that the findings of the report and the recommendations are implemented.

"There are strange diseases. There are maternal health issues. There are issues around reproductive health. So many health concerns. And what we want to do is advance the work of the report. The report did so much, but that is not all that can be done."

Dr. Isaac Osuoka, Executive Director, Social Action and Lecturer at York University, Canada and Dr. Emem Okon, Executive Director, Kebetcache Women Development Resources Center, both agreed that pollution has done a lot to the Niger Delta, saying it time for action.

"It is clear that the time for action is now. The data is conclusive, and the need for intervention is urgent. Let us work together to address this pressing issue and protect the health and well-being of the communities in Bayelsà State", Osuoka said.