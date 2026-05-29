Nigeria: Presidency Says It Has Uncovered Deliberate Attempt to Weaponise Religion for Politics Ahead 2027

The presidency, yesterday, accused some unnamed politicians in the country of embarking on a deliberate attempt to weaponise religion for politics ahead of the 2027 polls.

In a public announcement by Office of Digital Engagement and Strategy, the presidency warned against the destabilisation of national cohesion through digitally amplified disinformation.

It promised to identify the said politicians with the aim of reporting them to the appropriate authorities for investigation and necessary action.

The statement said, "We are aware of yet another deliberate attempt to weaponise religion for politics across various online platforms.

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"Yesterday, it was a manipulated video overlaid with fake audio and false attributions intended to portray President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in a negative light through the use of an influencer's identity. Today, it is another deepfake video falsely framing a religious leader in a calculated attempt to provoke Muslims against the president.

"The pattern is becoming increasingly obvious. As the political season approaches, desperate actors will continue to manufacture outrage, distort faith, manipulate context, spread falsehoods, and push dangerous emotional bait across social media platforms and WhatsApp groups in an attempt to divide Nigerians for political gain."

The presidency stated, "President Bola Tinubu has never hidden who he is. He is a Muslim. He is married to a Christian. He leads a multi-religious nation built on constitutional freedom of worship, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence.

"His position has always been clear: Nigeria belongs to Christians, Muslims, and citizens of every faith and background who believe in peace, progress, and national unity.

"In his 2026 Lent and Ramadan message, President Tinubu reminded Nigerians that both Christianity and Islam share common values rooted in compassion, sacrifice, justice, peace, and love for humanity.

"Before sharing such inflammatory content, Nigerians must pause and ask one simple question: who benefits from setting citizens of different faiths against one another? This is not faith or patriotism. Neither is it politics. This is coordinated manipulation at scale."

The statement urged Nigerians "to reject divisive propaganda, verify information before sharing, and remain vigilant against attempts to destabilise national cohesion through digitally amplified disinformation".

It said, "In line with the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, including provisions relating to cybercrime, incitement, public mischief, and the malicious spread of false information capable of threatening public peace and national security, relevant cases and digital actors involved in such activities will be identified and reported to the appropriate authorities for investigation and necessary action."