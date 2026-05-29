Nigeria: PDP Ratifies Garba Biggs As Consensus Governorship Candidate for Plateau in 2027

Jos — The Plateau State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Wednesday, formally ratified Sunday Garba Biggs as its consensus candidate for the 2027 governorship election, following what party officials described as a transparent, statewide consultative process.

The affirmation took place at a well attended party gathering in Jos, where elders, stakeholders, youth groups, women leaders, and delegates from all 17 local government areas endorsed Biggs as the party's flagbearer.

The event also featured the symbolic handover of the PDP flag to the candidate, marking the official start of his journey towards the 2027 polls.

Biggs, a former senior government official and previous governorship aspirant, delivered an acceptance speech in which he expressed gratitude, humility, and what he called "a renewed determination to serve Plateau State."

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He said, "Today is not about personal victory. It is a triumph of unity, dialogue, and shared purpose. Our party has shown that Plateau is PDP and PDP is Plateau."

Speaking with journalists shortly after the ratification, Biggs said the moment came with mixed emotions.

"Ordinarily, I should be happy. However, based on my experience, I know that this is a call to duty," he said. "While there is joy in being the candidate, I have to reflect deeply on the enormity of the work that lies ahead."

He urged Plateau citizens to rally behind the party, insisting that the PDP remains the political home of the state.

"The mandate was previously given to the PDP but was taken away. I believe that this time around, the people of Plateau will come out firmly to support the PDP and restore that mandate," he said.