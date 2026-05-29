Liberia: Ebola Hotline Activated

Monrovia, May 29, 2026 - In an effort to bolster nationwide surveillance and prevention measures, the Ministry of Health and the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) have reactivated the national emergency hotline 4455. Authorities are urging citizens to promptly report all suspected cases or symptoms suggestive of Ebola.

The emergency hotline forms part of the Ebola Reporting System (ERS), established during the 2014-2016 West African Ebola outbreak to strengthen real-time reporting, enhance communication with citizens, and facilitate coordination among health authorities and response partners. The ERS was launched as a surveillance and reporting platform, enabling quicker detection of Ebola cases and more effective use of data collected from hotline calls to control the spread of the disease.

During the outbreak, Liberia faced major challenges, including delayed reporting, weak disease surveillance, limited laboratory capacity, and gaps in communication between county health teams and the national government.

Although the government reports there are currently no active Ebola cases in the country, officials maintain that health authorities are now better prepared to detect and respond to any outbreak should one emerge.

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Making the disclosure at the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing on Thursday, Deputy Information Minister Daniel announced that the national emergency hotline 4455 has been reactivated. He urged citizens to use the hotline to report any suspected Ebola symptoms or cases.

"While there is no active case in Liberia, the Ministry of Health and the National Public Health Institute have proactively strengthened surveillance, preparedness, and rapid response systems nationwide to ensure any potential outbreak can be swiftly contained. We have activated infrastructure never before available, and the public remains a crucial partner in this process," he stated.

As a result, he said, the Ministry of Health and NPHIL are calling on the public to report any suspected cases or symptoms resembling Ebola by calling the hotline 4455.

He also urged citizens to adhere to all public health guidelines to help protect their communities and families.