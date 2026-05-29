Liberia: House Probe Charges At Freeport

Capitol Hill, May 29, 2026: The House of Representatives has constituted a specialized committee to probe allegations of unlawful charges levied against businesses and ordinary citizens at the Freeport of Monrovia.

The decision, reached Thursday, May 28, followed concerns by Grand Bassa County District #2 Representative J. Clarence T. Banks over persistent bottlenecks and exorbitant port fees that continue to stifle importers and the wider public.

Rep. Banks disclosed that Global Tracking and Maritime Solutions Incorporated, instituted under the previous Weah administration, is accused of imposing steep fees on importers bringing containers and vehicles into Liberia.

He noted that importers are required to pay at least US$225 to obtain Central Tracking Numbers before their cargo can be loaded onto vessels bound for Liberia.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He added that prolonged delays in securing Central Tracking Numbers have resulted in importers losing goods, incurring extra warehouse and transport costs, and missing scheduled shipments--further straining struggling Liberian businesses each year.

The committee is chaired by Rep. Musa Bility, with Rep. Foday Fahnbulleh as Co-Chair. Other members include Reps. Marvin Cole, Jeremiah Sokan, Austin Taylor, Dixon Seboe, and Ernest Manseah.

The committee is tasked to launch a full investigation and report its findings and recommendations to Plenary.

Lawmakers observed that due to exorbitant charges and chronic delays at the Freeport, many importers now prefer shipping their goods through neighboring Guinea. They added that slow cargo clearance often forces importers to pay hefty demurrage fees, which ultimately drives up prices for consumers.