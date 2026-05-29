Nigeria: Keeping Ebola Virus At Bay

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has warned that Nigeria is at high risk of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) importation. Dr. Jide Idris, the Centre's Director-General, made this assertion on Sunday, May 24, 2026, following a risk assessment triggered by the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo that had killed 88 people, plus a reported imported case in Uganda. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared this outbreak a global public health emergency. Nigeria currently has no confirmed cases, but the NCDC warns that international travel and cross-border movement make importation highly likely.

This warning echoes the ghost of 2014. Nigeria's experience with Ebola began on July 20, 2014, when Patrick Sawyer, a Liberian-American diplomat infected with Ebola, flew into Lagos Airport. He collapsed at the airport, was taken to First Consultant Medical Centre, Obalende. He died five days later. His arrival set off a chain that infected 19 people, killing 7. Four healthcare workers contracted Ebola while treating Sawyer and died in the line of duty. Dr. Stella Adadevoh, a consultant physician and endocrinologist at First Consultant, heroically refused to allow Sawyer to discharge himself against medical advice, preventing what could have been a catastrophic outbreak.

Within days of confirmation, the Federal Government declared a national public health emergency and established an Ebola Emergency Operations Centre headed by Dr. Faisal Shuaib. The government mobilised WHO, CDC, and Médecins Sans Frontières for contact tracing, risk assessment, and clinical care. Hundreds of healthcare workers received training in infection control. Nigeria kept borders open while intensifying screening at entry points. On October 20, 2014, WHO declared Nigeria Ebola-free after 42 days with no new cases. Nigeria became a global reference point for outbreak containment. Ebola causes fever, severe headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, and internal and external bleeding. The virus attacks the immune system and blood vessels, leading to multi-organ failure. The case fatality rate ranges from 25 to 90 per cent depending on the strain and speed of treatment.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In response to the current threat, the NCDC and Federal Government have activated anticipatory and response measures based on risk assessment. Infection prevention and control protocols in healthcare facilities have been reinforced. Nigerians must practice hand hygiene, avoid contact with sick individuals' body fluids, and report unusual illnesses promptly. Beyond these measures, sustained surveillance must extend beyond airports to land borders and seaports. Personal protective equipment needs stockpiling, with healthcare workers receiving regular training.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ebola Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Laboratory capacity for rapid Ebola diagnosis requires strengthening. Community education must be intensified to reduce stigma and encourage early reporting. Permanent emergency operations infrastructure demands investment, not just facilities activated during crises. Epidemic preparedness calls for sustained funding, not reactive emergency allocations. Nigeria's 2014 victory proved we can win. But victory requires constant vigilance, not complacency.