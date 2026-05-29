Nigeria: Ihrga, Cifwcdi Equip Makurdi Students With Safety, Mental Health Skills

Students of Holy Rosary College, Tse-Abu, Makurdi, have been equipped with practical knowledge on safe internet use, mental health, and protection against online abuse during a Digital Safety Training and launch of a Digital Safety Club held to commemorate the 2026 Children's Day celebration.

The programme, organized by the Initiative for Human Rights and Gender Awareness, IHRGA, and the Center for Inclusive Future Women and Children Development Initiative, CIFWCDI, brought together students, teachers, and guidance counsellors for an interactive session on responsible digital behaviour and online safety.

Speakers at the event warned students against cybercrime, online grooming, and unhealthy social media habits, while encouraging them to use digital platforms productively and seek help when confronted with harmful online experiences.

Founder of the Aza-Gbagyo Foundation, Mr. Joseph Gbagyo, who delivered the opening presentation, stressed the importance of using the internet for educational and productive purposes.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He cautioned students against excessive social media use and warned them against operating social media accounts on their parents' phones without proper guidance.

According to him, "The internet should be a tool for learning and personal growth, not a platform for harmful activities. Students must avoid internet fraud and other unlawful online behaviour because the consequences can affect their future."

Mr. Gbagyo also educated participants on the Cybercrime Act Law, explaining that it was designed to tackle cyber-related offences and protect people from online crimes.

The second session, facilitated by the Executive Lead of IHRGA, Mrs. Nyiyam Ikyereve, focused on online grooming and technology-facilitated violence.

The session featured active student participation as many shared their favourite online activities, including watching TikTok videos, K-drama, movies, CapCut content, and international news platforms.

Using relatable examples, Mrs. Ikyereve explained how online predators manipulate young people and highlighted warning signs students should be aware of while interacting online.

She urged students to report suspicious online behaviour and avoid toxic online confrontations.

"Do not engage in unhealthy clap backs or online harassment. Speak up when something feels wrong and seek support from trusted adults," she advised.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mrs. Ikyereve also introduced the Digital Safety Club, a peer-support platform designed to help students promote safe online practices within the school community.

The initiative was warmly received by students, many of whom expressed excitement about becoming members of the club.

In the mental health session, the Executive Director of CIFWCDI, Mrs. Yaji, spoke on the impact of digital content on emotional wellbeing, noting that unhealthy online exposure could contribute to anxiety, stress, and depression.

She encouraged students to seek professional help or therapy when necessary and to maintain positive behaviour both online and offline."The kind of content young people consume online can influence their emotions and mental health. Students must learn to protect their minds as much as they protect themselves physically," she said.

Speaking during the event, the Principal of Holy Rosary College, Rev. Sis. Onyinye Anike, commended the organizers for bringing the initiative to the school, describing the training as timely and necessary in today's technology-driven world. She urged students to always apply the lessons learned.

Jointly delivering the vote of thanks, the Communications Lead of IHRGA, Wueseter Iortyom, and the Head Girl of the school, appreciated the speakers, management, students, and partner organizations for contributing to the success of the programme.

Organizers noted that the programme reinforced the importance of continuous digital safety education and mental health awareness for young people navigating the online space.