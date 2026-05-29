Nigeria: Six Steps Nigeria Must Take to Win the Race for Climate Cash

Climate finance is no longer a technical jargon reserved for negotiators at global summits. It is now about survival, economic power, energy security, food systems, debt, and the future of developing countries. For Africa, and especially for Nigeria, the debate is no longer whether climate finance matters. The real question is whether the continent can assertively and strategically demand its fair share of global climate capital even as climate vulnerability deepens poverty, instability, and economic inequality.

The uncomfortable truth, however, is that the countries least responsible for climate change are paying the highest price, while those most responsible control the direction of climate finance flows, technologies, and investment decisions. That imbalance sits at the heart of the global climate finance debate.

Big promises, unequal flows

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Globally, climate finance has grown significantly over the last decade. Latest global assessments show that climate finance flows have crossed the trillion-dollar threshold, driven largely by investments in renewable energy, electric mobility, and low-carbon infrastructure. On paper, this appears encouraging, but beneath the headlines lies a deeper structural problem: climate finance is heavily concentrated in developed economies and emerging industrial powers, including the United States, China, and parts of Europe. Africa, despite being the continent most vulnerable to climate impacts, receives only a tiny fraction of global flows. According to the United Nations, Africa receives roughly 1 percent of annual global climate finance despite facing devastating climate-related losses. This is not merely a funding gap. It is a justice gap; the global climate finance architecture still operates largely through the logic of profit, risk ratings, and investor confidence rather than vulnerability and moral responsibility. Countries already struggling with debt, infrastructure deficits, and weak institutions are often considered 'high-risk' destinations for climate investment, even when they possess enormous renewable energy potential. As a result, climate finance has become paradoxical: countries that need it most receive the least; countries suffering the harshest impacts pay the highest borrowing costs; and adaptation, which matters most to vulnerable countries, receives far less funding than mitigation projects that generate commercial returns. This imbalance exposes the political reality behind climate negotiations. Climate finance is not charity. It is power.

The unpleasant reality facing Africa and Nigeria

Africa accounts for less than 4 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, yet the continent remains among the hardest hit by floods, droughts, heatwaves, desertification, food insecurity, and displacement. The economic implications are staggering: reports by the World Meteorological Organization and the UN show African countries are losing between 2 and 5 percent of GDP annually due to climate impacts. In some countries, climate-related disasters consume up to 9 percent of national budgets. The continent's climate finance crisis is not simply about insufficient money. It is also about: expensive capital, unfair lending systems, debt-heavy financing, weak institutional readiness, and a global financial architecture designed without Africa in mind. Even where financing exists, much of it arrives as loans rather than grants, increasing debt burdens for already vulnerable economies. This has created a dangerous cycle where African countries borrow money to survive climate disasters they did not create, and that is economically unsustainable and morally indefensible. The African Development Bank (AfDB) has attempted to bridge some of these gaps. In 2024 alone, the Bank committed $5.5 billion to climate finance, representing nearly half of its total approvals, with adaptation receiving a slightly larger share than mitigation. But even this is nowhere near sufficient for the continent's actual needs. Africa does not need symbolic climate financing. Africa needs structural climate investment.

Nigeria represents one of the clearest examples of the contradictions shaping climate finance in Africa. On one hand, Nigeria is highly vulnerable to climate impacts: severe flooding, desertification, coastal erosion, food insecurity, energy poverty, and urban climate stress. On the other hand, Nigeria remains heavily dependent on fossil fuels for government revenue and foreign exchange earnings. This creates a difficult but unavoidable transition dilemma: Nigeria cannot ignore climate transition pressures, yet it also cannot abruptly abandon oil and gas without destabilizing its economy and worsening poverty. Now this is why Nigeria's climate finance conversation must become deeply strategic.

According to a 2025 assessment by Climate Policy Initiative, Nigeria attracted about $2.5 billion in climate finance in 2021/2022, making it one of Africa's top climate finance destinations. While this places the country among Africa's leading climate finance destinations, the figure remains insignificant compared to actual financing needs, as the same report reveals that the country faces an estimated annual climate finance gap of $27.2 billion. The structure of existing finance is said to be about 70 percent from public actors, with much of it secured as debt. The report also says adaptation finance remains grossly underfunded, while several critical sectors receive little or no climate investment. Meanwhile, the country still spends billions on fossil fuel-related expenditures while climate-resilient infrastructure remains weak. This is where the contradiction becomes impossible to ignore: Nigeria cannot simultaneously claim climate leadership while maintaining weak climate governance, inconsistent energy policies, and limited transparency around green investments.

Nigeria's Energy Transition Office has presented one of Africa's most ambitious transition plans, which aims for net-zero emissions by 2060. But the financing requirement is massive, with approximately $410 billion above business-as-usual spending estimated to execute the plan. Where will the money come from? Can private investors finance a large-scale transition in a high-risk macroeconomic environment? Will international partners provide grants or more loans? Can Nigeria build investor confidence fast enough? Answers to these questions determine whether Nigeria's transition becomes transformational or merely aspirational.

What Nigeria must do differently

Nigeria's biggest climate finance challenge is not only access to capital. It is how it positions for the cash, what it spends on, and evidence of the benefits. The country must make these six critical shifts to make strong, legitimate claims to climate cash. First is to build bankable climate projects. Investors cannot fund vague ambitions; they fund structured opportunities. Nigeria needs stronger project preparation facilities, climate investment pipelines, and technical expertise capable of translating climate priorities into commercially viable investments. Secondly, the country must strengthen climate governance and transparency. Let's put this simply: climate finance flows where people trust systems. Right now, one of Nigeria's biggest challenges is not just getting climate money but convincing investors that the money will be well-managed, properly tracked, and used for the right projects. So, when we talk about strengthening governance, we are really talking about fixing the "trust system" around climate action. Nigeria needs to clearly know and show: how much carbon is being emitted and from where (this is emissions reporting in simple terms); what climate projects are being funded and whether they are actually working (project monitoring); whether climate money is being spent transparently, without leakages or confusion (procurement transparency); how climate spending is recorded in the national budget so it can be tracked easily (climate budget tracking); and reliable climate data that policymakers and investors can trust when making decisions. That is what is meant by the line: without trust, capital becomes expensive. It means uncertainty increases risk, and risk increases the cost of money. Thirdly, the country must prioritise adaptation financing. The reality is that most global climate cash is going into things like solar, wind, and clean energy projects because they can generate profit. That is called mitigation finance, which focuses on reducing emissions. For Nigeria, the more urgent issue is not only reducing emissions. It is surviving climate impacts already happening: floods destroying homes and roads; farmers losing crops due to unpredictable rainfall; communities struggling with water shortages; people forced to move because land is no longer livable; and weak infrastructure collapsing under climate pressure. The problem is: adaptation projects (like drainage systems, climate-resilient roads, irrigation systems, coastal protection) usually don't make quick profits, so they attract less global investment. That is why Nigeria must deliberately and strongly push for adaptation financing (money to help communities withstand climate impacts). Fourthly, play smart on the diplomatic front. Nigeria must build stronger alliances through regional and geo-political cooperation to demand fairer financing structures, lower borrowing costs, and more grant-based financing. Fifthly, the country must mobilize domestic green finance as reliance on international sources alone will not cut it. Domestic pension funds, sovereign instruments, green bonds, insurance markets, and private sector financing must become part of the climate finance ecosystem. Recent moves toward climate investment platforms and national climate funds indicate some progress, but scale remains the issue. Lastly, climate finance must be linked to development outcomes on jobs and social stability.

Why NCIS London is important

This discussion makes the Nigeria Climate Investment Summit (NCIS) both timely and necessary. At a moment when climate conversations are becoming increasingly dominated by finance, accountability, energy transition, ESG standards, and economic restructuring, platforms like NCIS are critical for shaping serious national dialogue. SOStainability and GLOBE Legislators are co-convening the Summit during this year's London Climate Action Week (LCAW). The Summit provides a platform to challenge shallow climate conversations and push for deeper institutional thinking around sustainability, ESG performance, transition financing, and corporate accountability. It also provides an important opportunity to confront difficult questions many institutions avoid: Are Nigerian financial institutions genuinely supporting climate resilience? Are corporations treating ESG as substance or public relations? Is climate governance being institutionalized or merely discussed? Can Nigeria realistically mobilize the scale of climate financing required for transition?

Spotlight

Emerging Technologies to Tackle Climate Change

Technology has been hailed as the savior of humanity. Since its advent, tech has helped humanity attain heights and breakthroughs previously thought impossible: from medical solutions to agricultural breakthroughs. Today, it is helping to shape our fight against climate change. As nations navigate through the challenges of a warming planet, technological breakthroughs present an unprecedented opportunity to accelerate progress and achieve inconceivable feats. From enhancing the efficiency of renewable energy sources to redefining humanity's relationship with the Earth's resources, these advancements mark significant milestones in our quest for a greener future. This page presents some amazing technological innovations that, if harnessed, can change the tide in the fight against climate change.

Enhanced geothermal systems

Geothermal energy, harnessed from the Earth's natural heat, has been utilised for millennia. However, traditional geothermal systems are limited by specific geological conditions, constraining their widespread adoption. Enter enhanced geothermal systems (EGS), a novel approach that seeks to expand access to geothermal energy through human intervention. By drilling into deep rock formations and stimulating them with fluid injections, EGS creates artificial reservoirs of geothermal energy, effectively unlocking new sources of clean, renewable power. While still in the early stages of development, recent pilot projects demonstrate the feasibility of this innovative approach, signalling a promising future for geothermal energy on a global scale.

Artificial Intelligence

AI is playing a pivotal role in the fight against climate change across various fronts. From monitoring the melting of icebergs to predicting climate disasters and facilitating reforestation efforts, AI's capabilities are being leveraged to address the multifaceted challenges posed by global warming. One significant application of AI lies in its ability to rapidly assess changes in icebergs, a task that would typically be time-consuming for humans. With AI, scientists can analyse satellite images and measure iceberg movements at a pace 10,000 times faster than traditional methods, providing critical insights into the rate of ice melt and its impact on rising sea levels. Moreover, AI is instrumental in mapping deforestation patterns, tracking emissions, and predicting weather patterns, enabling proactive measures to mitigate climate risks. Companies are utilising AI algorithms to analyse satellite data and quantify deforestation rates, thereby aiding conservation efforts and preserving vital carbon sinks. Additionally, AI-driven initiatives such as the IKI Project in Africa harness predictive analytics to anticipate climate-related challenges, empowering vulnerable communities to adapt and thrive in the face of environmental uncertainties. As climate change continues to pose existential threats, AI emerges as a powerful ally, offering innovative solutions to safeguard the planet for future generations.

Here are specific ways AI is aiding in the fight against climate change:

Iceberg Monitoring: AI algorithms analyse satellite imagery to track the movement and melting of icebergs, providing valuable data on sea level rise and polar ice loss. Deforestation Mapping: By processing satellite data, AI algorithms detect changes in forest cover and quantify deforestation rates, facilitating conservation efforts and preserving carbon sinks. Emissions Tracking: AI-powered systems track and analyse emissions data from industrial processes, enabling companies to monitor and reduce their carbon footprint. Weather Prediction: AI models leverage historical weather data to forecast extreme weather events, helping communities and authorities prepare for and respond to climate-related disasters. Ocean Cleanup: Environmental organisations deploy AI-enabled technologies to detect and map ocean litter, facilitating targeted cleanup efforts and mitigating the impact of plastic pollution on marine ecosystems. Climate Disaster Prediction: AI platforms analyse various factors to predict the occurrence and severity of climate-related disasters, aiding businesses, governments, and communities in disaster preparedness and response planning. Decarbonization in Industries: AI-powered emissions-tracking platforms assist industries like metal and mining, oil, and gas in monitoring and reducing their carbon emissions, contributing to overall decarbonization efforts. Reforestation: AI-driven drones are employed to reforest degraded areas quickly and efficiently, enhancing carbon sequestration and biodiversity conservation. Agricultural Sustainability: AI applications in agriculture optimise resource use, improve crop yields, and reduce environmental impact through precision farming techniques. Renewable Energy Integration: AI models forecast renewable energy output and optimise grid operations, facilitating the integration of solar, wind, and other renewable sources into the energy mix. Climate Modelling: AI techniques enhance climate modelling capabilities, improving predictions of long-term climate trends and informing policymaking and adaptation strategies.Super-efficient solar cellsSolar power has long been heralded as a cornerstone of renewable energy, but the quest for even greater efficiency has led to the emergence of super-efficient solar cells. Among them, perovskite tandem solar cells stand out for their potential to further optimise the conversion of sunlight into electricity. By combining traditional silicon with perovskite materials in a stacked configuration, these next-generation solar cells offer a compelling solution to improve performance and reduce costs. While challenges remain in commercialising this technology, recent strides suggest that we are closer than ever to unlocking its full potential. Companies are actively pursuing ways to overcome manufacturing obstacles and address concerns about durability, bringing us one step closer to a future powered by clean, renewable energy.Internet of Things (IoT)The Internet of Things (IoT) refers to the network of interconnected devices embedded with sensors, software, and other technologies, enabling them to collect and exchange data. In the context of tackling climate change, IoT plays a pivotal role in promoting energy efficiency, resource management, and environmental monitoring. IoT devices are deployed in various sectors such as smart cities, agriculture, energy, and water management. For example, in smart energy infrastructure management, IoT sensors gather data on energy consumption, allowing for real-time monitoring and optimization of energy usage. Similarly, in urban water supply management, IoT-enabled sensors monitor water quality, flow rates, and detect leaks, facilitating efficient water distribution and reducing water losses. Furthermore, IoT devices enable remote monitoring and control, allowing for proactive maintenance and timely interventions. By leveraging IoT technologies, cities and organisations can make data-driven decisions, optimise resource utilisation, and mitigate the environmental impact of their operations.Digital twin technologyDigital twin technology involves creating virtual replicas or simulations of physical assets, systems, or processes. These digital twins are connected to their real-world counterparts and continuously receive data from sensors, enabling real-time monitoring, analysis, and simulation. In the context of climate change, digital twin technology offers valuable insights for environmental resilience, disaster risk planning, and infrastructure management. For example, cities can create digital twins of their infrastructure, including buildings, transportation systems, and utilities. These digital twins can simulate various scenarios, such as extreme weather events or sea-level rise, to assess their impact on infrastructure and develop effective response plans. Moreover, digital twins enable predictive maintenance, allowing organisations to identify potential issues before they occur and optimise the performance of their assets. By integrating real-time data and advanced analytics, digital twins help improve operational efficiency, reduce environmental risks, and enhance overall resilience to climate change impacts.Heat pumpsIn the realm of climate technologies, few innovations rival the longevity and impact of heat pumps. These versatile devices, capable of both heating and cooling spaces using electricity, have become indispensable tools in the fight against carbon emissions. While not a new invention, heat pumps are experiencing a renaissance of sorts, with sales surpassing traditional gas furnaces and momentum building for widespread adoption. With the potential to significantly reduce emissions and alleviate pressure on conventional heating and cooling systems, heat pumps exemplify the enduring legacy of innovation in the climate technology landscape. As we strive to meet ambitious decarbonization goals, these reliable workhorses continue to play a vital role in shaping a sustainable future.Space 2.0 technologiesSpace 2.0 technologies encompass the latest advancements in satellite technology, data analytics, and remote sensing capabilities. These technologies enable the collection of vast amounts of data from space, providing valuable insights into Earth's climate system, environmental changes, and natural disasters. For instance, satellites equipped with advanced sensors and instruments, such as radar and lidar, can monitor changes in Earth's surface, including ice sheets, glaciers, and sea levels. This data is essential for understanding the dynamics of climate change and its impact on ecosystems, water resources, and coastal regions. Additionally, space-based technologies play a crucial role in disaster risk management and response. Satellites can provide real-time imagery and data during natural disasters such as hurricanes, floods, and wildfires, enabling authorities to assess damage, plan evacuation routes, and coordinate emergency response efforts.RoboticsRobotics involves the design, development, and deployment of autonomous or semi-autonomous machines capable of performing tasks in various environments. In the context of climate change, robotics offers innovative solutions for environmental monitoring, disaster response, and biodiversity conservation. For example, underwater robots equipped with sensors and cameras can explore marine environments, collect data on water quality, and monitor marine life. These robots enable scientists to study the impacts of climate change on oceans, coral reefs, and marine ecosystems. Similarly, aerial drones equipped with advanced imaging technologies can survey landscapes, map deforestation, and monitor wildlife populations. These drones provide valuable data for conservation efforts, habitat restoration, and ecosystem management. Overall, robotics plays a critical role in enhancing our understanding of climate change, mitigating its impacts, and promoting sustainable environmental practices. By leveraging robotics technologies, researchers, policymakers, and environmentalists can work towards building a more resilient and sustainable future.As humanity stands at the frontier of climate action, the symphony of innovation crescendos with promise and possibility. Enhanced Geothermal Systems, Artificial Intelligence, and Super-efficient Solar Cells emerge as champions in the fight against climate change. They are not mere technologies but beacons of ingenuity, illuminating our path towards a sustainable future. As we work towards scaling progress in the fight against climate change, let us not forget the power of collaboration, the strength of innovation, and the boundless potential within each of us to shape a world where sustainability reigns supreme. For it is not just the technologies we wield, but the spirit of humanity driving us forward, that will ultimately steer us towards a greener, more vibrant tomorrow.