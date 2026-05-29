Nigeria: APGA Primaries - Tales of Discontent, Gale of Jubilation in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke reports that the recent primary election of All Progressives Grand Alliance for all elective positions in Anambra state was that of mixed feelings as losers complained while the victorious jubilated.

Saturday, May 23, 2026 was not just a normal weekend for members of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State. It was indeed a big day, and a miniature of the general election of February 2027. The party is dominant in Anambra and has remained in power for 20 years now, consolidating its strangle-hold on the state and her people through successive governor.

In Anambra, the ticket of the party is as good as victory in the main election and this is because of the belief that Anambra is APGA and APGA is Anambra. Not minding who is standing election in the party, one is wont to see rural women on election day asking to be assisted to vote for APGA, which they fondly refer to as Ojukwu's party.

All of these contributed to make the primary election of the party in Anambra a steep contest, with many contestants believing that a ticket of APGA is as good as victory in the general election.

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Though regarded as a family affair, the exercise generated tension, complaints, lots of intrigues, as well as violence. There was also a gale of withdrawal from the race by many of the aspirants who had earlier boasted of huge followings, while many openly confessed that they were coerced, cajoled and intimidated into stepping down for less popular aspirants who had bigger and stronger godfathers.

Meanwhile, a lot more celebrated their victory, while describing the election as being smooth, transparent, credible and devoid of interferences.

Some of the earliest aspirants to show discontentment included Hon Ifeanyi Ibezi, Hon Afamefuna Ezenwafor, Chief Akai Egwuonwu and others.

Ibezi, an aspirant of the House of Representatives for Idemili North and South Federal Constituency, who was squared against Hon Ikenna Iyiegbu, also known as Ike Cubana and elder brother of Chief Obinna Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana threw in the towel early, resigning from the race. Though Ibezi did not mention the reason for his withdrawal, he simply cited deference to the supremacy of the party, but sources said it became obvious that the leaders of the party had ordained Iyiegbu to fly the party's flag in the main election, leaving Ibezi with no choice than to step down to avoid disgraceful defeat. Our source said it would be difficult for Iyiegbu to face Ibezi in a fair contest, hence believing that Ibezi may have been arm-twisted into withdrawing.

Ibezi's withdrawal letter read: "In deference to the supremacy of our great party and in respect of the decision communicated to me by the leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), I wish to inform my supporters, APGA faithful and the general public that I will no longer be participating in today's primary election for the idemili North and South Federal Constituency. I sincerely appreciate the overwhelming support, encouragement, and goodwill I have received from party faithful and critical stakeholders in the course of this journey, particularly during our flash stops across the 24 wards of the Federal Constituency, where you all came out en masse to show solidarity. Your belief in me remains deeply valued. I urge all my supporters to remain steadfast, committed, and united in the overall interest of our shared vision for a greater future."

In Anambra South Senatorial District primary election, a businessman, Chief Akai Egwuonwu, who is the CEO/MD of Stine Industries also withdrew from the contest. His withdrawal letter read: "I regret to announce my withdrawal from the ongoing APGA Anambra South senatorial race, with immediate effect. This decision is as a result of the ongoing bizarre abuse and undue interference with the laid down procedure for the primaries, by the national leadership of our party, APGA. I thank my supporters for their steadfast support and wish our party well."

THISDAY learnt that Egwuonwu's withdrawal was a sort of protest against the leadership of the party, who he suspected were siding the incumbent senator of the area, Senator Emma Nwachukwu, who also went ahead to win Saturday's primary election.

The most bizarre of them all can be said to be the protest by Hon Afamefuna Ezenwafor who was contesting for the ticket of the party for Aguata federal constituency. He contested against Hon Chibueze Ofobuike, the incumbent Local Government chairman of Aguata, who is said to have the backing of the governor of the state, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo. Though Ezenwafor refused to chicken out of the race through withdrawal like others, he ensured he remained in the race to the end.

But what made the contest bizarre was reports from communities that make up the constituency, where THISDAY gathered that thugs invaded and used canes to whip those standing in the line for the option A4 election and waiting to be counted. They were flogged out of the line, and dispersed, while those queuing behind Ofobuike were spared. Ezenwafor however stayed to the end, after which he released a message to his supporters thanking them, but expressing discontentment at the way the exercise went.

He said: "With a heart overflowing with gratitude and emotion, I give all thanks to the Almighty God for His grace. In a special way, I sincerely thank each and every one of you for the overwhelming love, support, encouragement, steadfastness, and confidence you showed throughout this journey. Words alone cannot truly express how deeply touched I am by your sacrifices, loyalty, and unwavering belief in our shared vision for Aguata LGA. In moments of pressure, intimidation, harassment, and uncertainty, you stood firm and chose courage over fear, truth over compromise, and conscience over coercion. For this, I will remain eternally grateful.

"Though the victory we worked so hard for in the House of Representatives primary was unjustly taken away, no one can ever steal our joy, silence our voices, destroy our hope, or break the bond of trust, love, and goodwill we have built together as one family. The strength of a people united by sincerity and conviction can never be defeated. Your massive turnout and determination to defend your mandate despite threats and oppression remain the true victory of this contest. History will forever remember where the people stood when it mattered most.

"To those who manipulated the process and celebrated the outcome, they may rejoice today, but the greatest loss is the trust and confidence of the people, which cannot be bought, forced, or manipulated. I want you all to know that I remain strong, peaceful, committed, and inspired by your love. This is not the end of our journey; rather, it is another chapter in our collective struggle for justice, fairness, truth, and the continued progress of Aguata LGA and humanity."

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In the face of lamentations, complaints and discontent, those who emerged victorious have celebrated the process, describing it as transparent, while already celebrating their feat.

In his celebratory message, Senator Emma Nwachukwu who was declared winner of the party's ticket for Anambra South Senatorial Zone said: "I am deeply humbled by the overwhelming support received from our devoted party faithfuls, stakeholders, clergy, traditional rulers, community leaders, women, youths, and supporters across the seven local government areas of Anambra South. I want to specially appreciate the leadership of our great party, APGA, led by our National Leader, the Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, whose transformational leadership continues to redefine governance and development in our dear Anambra State. My heartfelt appreciation also goes to the indefatigable National Chairman of APGA, Ezeokenwa Jr Sly, for his unwavering commitment, and dedication towards strengthening the ideals and future of our great party.

"I also sincerely appreciate my fellow aspirants for the maturity displayed throughout this process. Though we contested with passion and conviction, we remain members of one family united by a common goal which is the progress of Anambra South. Now is the time to close ranks, unite as brothers, and work together for the journey ahead. This victory is not mine alone, it belongs to every APGA faithful and every Onye Anambra South who believes in selfless service, continuity, and genuine progress. The trust you have reposed in me is a sacred responsibility which I will continue to honour with humility, impact, and sincerity," he said.